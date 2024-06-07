FORSETH: BC's NDP prefers reporting invented crimes, to dealing with real ones

On May 31, a synagogue in Vancouver was firebombed when an incendiary device was tossed at the main door entrance. It is the latest in a continued escalation of violence against Canada's Jewish community. Such acts are appalling, but worse has been the feeble response from local law enforcement.There is a disconnect between what the dilettante socialist NDP thinks should be done and what is happening in the community. BC attorney general Nikki Sharma announced the creation of a non-emergency racist hotline. She said, "The service will offer culturally appropriate support" for racist incidents in 240 languages and collect data on racism in BC. Operated by the United Way-BC, it's supposed to help people who witness or experience a racist incident 'get the trauma-informed and culturally appropriate social support they need' including help with reporting to law enforcement. Apparently, people need expensive bureaucratic help to call 911. The government says the collected anonymized and aggregated data will help better understand where and how racist incidents are occurring in BC. Clearly, the hotline has a purpose beyond law enforcement. Indeed, one could be suspicious whether a non-emergency hotline for reported racist incidents is helpful at all. How will the collected data be used? Is it to statistically show that the community is not very racist and thereby support the denial voices from the government that all is well under the NDP? Or is it possible the data will be manipulated to confirm that BC is a racist place that requires an intrusive NDP-style, socialist response ?It's reminiscent of the failed Hate Crime law in Scotland, where Scots were essentially encouraged to rat on their neighbours for being mean to them. The commentary said that policing should not be drawn into the toxic public debate around hate crime. Ireland is also mulling over these options.What do the BC hotline and Scotland have in common? In both cases, governments are reluctant to act on actual crime and instead concentrate on imagined offences. In BC, we have openly racist hatred against Jews parading in the streets that spews vitriol for all to see, with no consequence. There are what looks like professionally organized and funded demonstrations and street disruptions by anarchists. But when these protests result in specific threats against Jews, nothing happens. This detached policy ignores the operational principle that “capacity creates its own demand”. Given the free space for offending, crime will quickly fill and multiply the opportunity. BC's disastrous street drug experiment is a case in point.It's not just B.C. The same story is playing out elsewhere in Canada. While the Justin Trudeau and David Eby governments have belatedly condemned the BC firebombing and other violent criminal acts, they have actually had plenty of past opportunities to signal what would not be tolerated. But, they failed to categorically condemn Hamas’s attack against Israel as they tacitly endorse the idea that there is a moral equivalence between Jews and the people who desire their extermination.Leftie governments are either unwilling or unable to perform their primary duty in terms of crime prosecution or stopping actual hate and denouncing such organized street crime with quick, resolute action. Instead, they pour money into the search for systemic racism, socially conscious bias and fake offending speech. What they then get is social division, fear and resentment, which are the actual goals of the criminal protesters.Canadians know that there is hate or racism in Canada. It is often incited by recent arrivals to Canada. Some will always hate others, and some malcontents will always behave outside the norm. However, we must do more to defend Canadian social ethics, where racism is so unacceptable that anyone who might espouse such social crime will quickly feel the consequences.I previously wrote: “It seems each generation is called upon to defend hard-won freedoms and basic democracy. The worst aspects of human nature keep rising, especially among those with bent ideas. Those who are very right in their own eyes will go to unusual lengths to impose their hurtful ideas on others. We must educate ourselves about historic truth and remember and celebrate the good while recognizing the enemy.”Anti-Jewish hatred and racism is a scourge in our country. Any government that does not swiftly act is failing not only the Canadian Jewish community but society as a whole. Through inaction, they reveal their bias and priorities and tacitly endorse certain forms of hate. We have had enough of ruminating over “causes” and diverting attention with virtue-signalling hotlines. When the fires are burning, we don’t call a meeting.