FORSETH: Bleak hopes for resolution in Gaza

There is an energy of evil that comes from Islamic radicals (Hamas) that is beyond reason or human normalcy. Canadian politicians have labeled it a terrorist organization. Psychologists call it a mass psychogenic illness. Christians would call it demon motivation. For, there is no rational explanation of Hamas terrorists' out-of-bounds behaviour. Symptoms appear as an unfailing belief in lies about history and present reality. No amount of discussion or documented academic papers can dissuade the fanatical Hamas believers concerning land, living peacefully in the world or that they are not themselves part of a long tradition of violent colonizers. Hamas accuses Israel of what they have done themselves; the murderer accuses the victim of causing and being entirely responsible for murder. They have no genuine empathy for others and bargains and deals are only kept as long as they appear to work for selfish interests. The behaviour is constant lying, promise-breaking, manipulation, victimology, demands, avarice and violence for selfish ends. Psychopathic people display the following behaviours: Not taking responsibility; lying with comfort and ease; gaslighting; mimicking "correct" emotional responses for short-term advantage; manipulating and hurting others without remorse; appearing fearless in dangerous situations; engaging in cruel or malicious behaviour. Psychopathy is a disorder consisting of a range of dysfunctional personality traits that include low-levels of empathy, remorse or inhibition and high levels of manipulativeness, disinhibition, meanness and boldness. In other words, a pretty accurate description of what the world has witnessed from Hamas and their media publications.Israeli citizens living close to that phenomenon for years, and trying to negotiate and constructively engage with such a mentality, have a deep wounded heartfelt perspective. It should provide some understanding for North Americans as to why the Israeli government is so fed up and angry. The psychological backdrop helps explain why the Israeli military response to the years of provocations has been so strong and resolute. It is nearly impossible for a North American person to feel what Hamas represents to the Israeli soul. Israel is a fact and is not going to disappear. However, haters of Zionism won't accept reality. Nevertheless, some non-Jews from historical communities reject the Islamic Hamas-style violence and have become Israeli citizens, operate businesses and even get elected to the Israeli Parliament.Israelis may have been shocked by an IDF military intelligence report, that says Hamas will likely survive the war in Gaza. The report belies the repeated Israeli government pledge to destroy Hamas completely.Hamas will likely survive this campaign, perhaps as a guerrilla group. Hamas as a military force will never be the same after this war. But Hamas the organizational movement, Hamas the idea, Hamas the military religion, will probably survive.While armed forces can destroy a terrorist army and its bases, no amount of firepower can eradicate a poisonous idea or religious belief no matter how wrong it is. Nazism and Putin-ism are still with us, aren't they? Equally, the US spent trillions in the fight against ISIS and Al-Qaeda, yet both organizations still exist and occasionally mount attacks. In its theology, Hamas is very similar to other Islamist groups that seek to recreate the medieval Islamic caliphate in the Middle East and then expand it globally. It differs only in seeking Israel’s destruction as the first stage in that quest.The radical Islamism threat can only be eliminated by long-term efforts to combat radicalization, especially among children. Examination of school materials from Gaza reveals child radicalization. Some reform efforts for change have been initiated in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Intergenerational prejudice and hate are a documented phenomenon.Absent a similar effort among Palestinian youth, Hamas as an idea will continue to inspire numbers of them to launch terrorist attacks against Israelis. Hamas cells will survive in the West Bank and elsewhere and strive to act. However deprived of the backing of an independent state, the ability of these groups to cause major damage will be greatly diminished. That is why any Western politician (Trudeau) who still talks about a "two-state solution" in the present context has lost the plot.Nevertheless, even the most ambitious re-education program will be insufficient without providing Palestinians with a future hope scenario for Gaza. No one yet has been able to describe one.The result is a political psychological vacuum. Plans that the US, together with Palestinian leaders might describe for a future Palestinian state, will be most likely rejected by Israelis. Perhaps more acceptable might be a federated Israel that would pose less of a threat.The Israeli government can reduce the threat of a resurgent terrorist Hamas, but only by taking bold diplomatic decisions that include the demilitarization of the Gaza strip and herculean efforts to de-radicalize its population.