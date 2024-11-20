FORSETH: Blessed are Canada's young, for they shall inherit the national debt

The combined federal and provincial government debt in seven provinces has surpassed the value of all goods and services produced in those provinces. This not only impairs economic growth but also directly impacts our daily lives and living standards, as revealed by a new study published by the Fraser Institute.Author Jason Childs says, “When government debt grows so high that it is larger than the entire value of the economy, not only does additional debt offer no benefit to growth, living standards stagnate.”The study found that when government debt is above 100% of the Gross Domestic Product, further debt does not help to grow the economy. Justin Trudeau's frequently used phrase, "We are investing in Canadians," is an excuse that no longer covers wasteful mismanagement and huge deficit spending.In fact, high levels of government debt crowd out private investment, which means that the government's borrowing reduces the amount of funds available for private investment. This, in turn, raises interest rates and drives inflation, which reduces economic growth and the standard of living for everyone.Only British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Alberta had combined federal and provincial government debt levels below 100%. However, there is great concern about BC's recent downward financial spiral. The Fraser Institute reports also notes that "Manitoba had the highest combined debt-to-GDP level, at 141.4%, followed closely by Quebec, at 141.3%."