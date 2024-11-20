FORSETH: Blessed are Canada's young, for they shall inherit the national debt

After decades of balanced budgets, British Columbia's indebtedness has increased sharply over the last four years and now threatens its credit rating. Writer Paul Forseth points out that BC is not alone: Citing a Fraser Institute study, he points out that combined federal and provincial government debt in seven provinces has surpassed the value of all goods and services produced in those provinces — a dangerous development. Above, in a stunt earlier this year, Carson Binda, B.C. director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, parks the CTF's Debt Clock truck outside Premier David Eby's Vancouver-Point Grey constituency office to drive home the point. Canadian Taxpayers Federation