FORSETH: Broadbent's bullies and other tales of the NDP

When will the NDP have a new thought? Rooted in Marxism and class struggle, the party's worldview is full of myths its followers repeat to themselves. Canadians must never forget however, that the underlying philosophy is dangerous and has killed millions.One could take Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi as an example.More important however, is the deceptively innocent message of smiling Ed Broadbent, whose writings — still easily available — reveal so much about the folly of the political left.John Edward Broadbent led the New Democratic Party for 14 years through four elections and even returned to the House of Commons later in life. Until his death, he was a fellow in the School of Policy Studies at Queen's University. He died in January this year at 87. Such was the esteem in which he was held, that his state funeral was the first given for a party leader who was never prime minister nor leader of the official opposition.So, Broadbent was a decent, well-meaning man, a companion of the Order of Canada and known to New Democrats at least, as "Honest Ed." Indeed, I served with him between 2004 and 2006. I recall with pleasure his reasonable manner.Nevertheless he was also a strong socialist, an academic idealist who advocated for the welfare state. And Canadians have been deeply deceived about the harm his beliefs have brought around the world, wherever they have been tried.His 2023 book, Seeking Social Democracy: Seven Decades in the Fight for Equality, is revealing. Certainly, NDP party members revere its pages.However, in my view it gives insight into the damning evidence of what has gone wrong with Canada.Canada's political and cultural crises go far beyond our prime minister's foibles and policy errors. They arise from a backdrop of socialist belief and bias that is almost religious in character.When interviewed, Broadbent said, “The gist of the book that is we will never get near it, but we keep struggling for it. And “near it” means near the final goal. We can move towards a society that is more equal in its outcomes, enabling people to have a life of joy and satisfaction. Different social democratic indicators can be achieved. But there will always be a constant struggle. We can see that in terms of market-based incomes today. Everywhere in the world where there are social democrats, there’s a continuous fight to stop the rich from gobbling up everything and to bring a greater share to the majority. And the message of the book, whether one agrees or not, is that there will always be an ongoing struggle. As long as we have a market economy of any kind, we’re going to need, for progress, a social democratic agenda. So that’s it!”Broadbent was a practical socialist, in that he favoured an incremental approach. But he was clear that his quest was for a never-ending struggle against human nature, the free market economy, and for the dream of happiness through socialist equality. Stalin could not have said it any better.Today, the Canadian economy is in bad shape. Canadians are under financial stress. Angry Canadians are looking for reasons to explain and someone to blame. However, the reasons are in plain sight. We are trying to cope with the consequences of the Broadbent approach. Excessive high spending... high taxes... significant government intervention into the free-market economy... that along with a seemingly endless supply of prohibitive regulation and a burgeoning top-heavy government bureaucracy that intervenes everywhere... that's the Broadbent formula and the Trudeau Liberals also follow it in pursuit of Broadbent's philosophy of ‘the life of joy and satisfaction.’ It is a killer of the human spirit. And it is all revealed in Broadbent's socialist manifesto.Canada descended into our sad state, partly because Conservatives compromised. Most want to be ‘nice,’ fair, nonjudgmental, and supportive of those who genuinely need help to get along. We have backed away from hard conversations and softened about basic convictions, opting for the wide gate of niceness.But, we must restore the social ethic of ‘acceptance’ but not ‘preference’. Whenever ‘affirmative action’ rears its head, it must be denounced in favour of meritocracy and equality of ‘opportunity’ rather than NDP notions of equality of ‘outcome.’ Or as with Mt. Trudeau, a symbolic 50% female Cabinet for the sake of appearance. I also recall the socialist notions of DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) that I previously wrote about.One must use discernment to understand the deeper reasons why Canada is not doing very well. We have not applied conservative realities.Broadbent’s cultural and economic Marxism keeps rising. Recognize it and be aware. It may take the form of removing community statues, shaming cities to change their names, or hearing some of the more radical accusations from the First Nations sector.Disparate ‘outcomes’ become false evidence of discrimination and prejudice, which must be facilitated through special deals and exceptions to basic standards. However, this social-political blackmail can never be fully satisfied. Conservatives must find their area to resist and speak up. Pay attention to local school board behaviour and ensure the radicals are not elected. Take stronger stands within unions and learn the internal systems to demand accountability. Understand the underlying assumptions evident in political speech from the radical ideological left. Understand the motives and belief systems of extreme environmentalists.And pay attention to the deeper implications of the snipes from Alberta’s Naheed Nenshi.If given room, all of these will drift towards increasing coercion. The principle that capacity creates its own demand applies. The ability to offend and get away with it, breeds more of the same. Our society is reaping the consequences, for the excesses that are permitted will grow like a deadly infection. The ability to offend without a swift, comprehensive response breeds its own tragedy.We have inherited a social political system that requires individuals to be of character to make our great democracy work. Convoluted NDP reasoning comes from a deep social corruption of the national conscience. Good-thinking people of morals and character must fight back.The tragic alternative, seen in nations in times past when their public mentality went dark, has to be actively resisted in debate and at the ballot box. Remember, in the long run, the courts and government administration only have delegated authority given to them by the citizenry.An active participatory democracy requires engagement. Each new generation has its unique challenge of defending freedom and moral living. The dark side will never go away. There is no negotiation possible with it. The good must overcome it.