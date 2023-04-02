Freeland delivers budget

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, delivering Budget 2023, 28th March.

It’s another big-spending Liberal budget.

Fiscally responsible people have lots to worry about Canada’s deepening debt, and the attached interest service cost (dead lost money) required to carry it into the next generation. Revenue directed to interest payments means that there will be less money available for tax cuts or government programs such as health care, education, and social services. It's the ‘crowding out’ problem. Government has no money of its own; just yours that they take.

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

retiredpop
retiredpop

Excellent informative article Mr. Forseth. This should be on the front page of all eastern newspapers and a personal copy sent to Ms. Freeland. She clearly needs a lesson on finance.

