FORSETH: Canada's big NATO 'fail'

Canada is the only NATO member without a timeline to reach the alliance's target of spending 2% of GDP on defence. This, according to the US ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).Julianne Smith calls out Trudeau and says Canada needs to step up and get serious about reaching the spending goal that was promised, of 2% of GDP for general military spending, to ensure that Canada is a fully-functioning partner in NATO. All other 30 countries have either met the promise or have tabled clear plans to get there. The outlier — the only one — is the Trudeau administration. This prime minister's lack of a plan or even a plan to have a plan, reveals a profound and distressing lack of the commitment that our allies want to see. “We very much want our friends in Canada to keep moving towards the 2% target, but most importantly, we want them to lay out a plan to get there.” Smith added that it is important to recognize that collective security is not free and it requires everyone to “make tough choices.” A clear timeline shows intent. “Just saying in more broad terms that you're working towards it, lacks the commitment that we want to see on the part of our friends in Canada.” She recognizes Canada's recent spending announcements — including increasing funding for NORAD, plans to purchase F-35 fighter jets and an increased presence in Latvia — “but inching just above 1.3% is a long way from 2%." “Every single member of this alliance has its own domestic politics,” Smith said. “It has its own history. It has its own complicated relationship between the finance minister and the defence minister. We all face unique challenges in this area of defence spending."Julianne Smith is an American foreign policy advisor and diplomat who serves as the United States Permanent Ambassador to NATO in the Biden administration. She previously served as deputy national security advisor to then-Vice President Biden in the Obama administration.NATO members signed on more than a decade ago to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defence. Last summer, at the alliance’s annual meeting, members increased that commitment to have the 2% become a minimum requirement.And earlier this month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that of the alliance's 31 members, 18 will reach or exceed the defence spending target this year. By inference, Canada is the laggard. The NATO secretary-general expects Canada to give a timeline to meet the defence spending target.NATO, also called the North Atlantic Alliance, is a military alliance of 31 member states — 29 European and two North American. Established in the aftermath of the Second World War, the organization implemented the North Atlantic Treaty, on April 4, 1949.NATO is a collective security system: its independent member countries agree to defend each other against attacks by third parties. During the Cold War, NATO operated as a check on the threat posed by the Soviet Union. The alliance remained in place after the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact and has been involved in military operations in the Balkans, the Middle East, South Asia and Africa. The organization's motto is animus in consulendo liber (Latin for 'a mind unfettered in deliberation'). Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty requires NATO members to come to the military aid of any member subject to an armed attack. It was invoked for the first time after the September 11 twin-tower attacks, after which troops were deployed to Afghanistan under the NATO-led ISAF. The organization has operated a range of additional roles since then, including sending trainers to Iraq, assisting in counter-piracy operations and in 2011, enforcing a no-fly zone over Libya by a UN Security Council Resolution. There has been a reinvigoration of attention to NATO since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Despite nice-sounding reassurances from Canada that we will eventually get there, NATO membership is not an “A La Carte Menu.” Canada has never met its promised target of 2% spending of our national Gross Domestic Product. Such a measure is a partnership commitment based on the ability to pay.Trudeau claims they are increasing help to Ukraine but the numbers don't reflect it. Ukraine needs more outside help. They are fighting for us, as every Western democracy is affronted by Putin's view of the world. In most basic terms, it is a horrible bloody contest between the expansion of dictatorship against free independent democracy. The lesson is that Canada needs to raise defence spending, as NATO members warn, “never take peace for granted.” Putin must understand, that he is never going to eliminate Ukraine and the security of Europe is the theme.We are being called out by our allies. We have deep internal problems of things to fix. Canada seems unprepared in a changing world. For example, we should improve and enlarge our navy because of our vast coasts. NORAD needs technology upgrades. North American Aerospace Defense Command is a combined organization of the US and Canada that provides aerospace warning, air sovereignty and protection for Canada and the continental United States.Canada's problem is political leadership. Our other social priorities are only viable if we are safe. Canada is a member of the G7. Canada is the second largest landmass country in the world with a vast coastline, so it matters what Canada does.During a press conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Stoltenberg’s comments, saying Canada will “continue to put forward our budgets and our proposals at the appropriate time.” “We will continue to be there to step up with our NATO partners," he said, without specifying whether the federal government has a timeline in mind to meet the spending promise.Despite denials, Canada has stopped issuing export permits to companies looking to sell military equipment to Israel, according to John Ivison of the National Post. Apparently, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly's office has issued instructions to the staff at Global Affairs Canada to delay issuing permits that are required for weapons, firearms and components that could have military use.Concerning sending Canadian funds into a war zone, from documents and identity cards seized during the fighting, about 190 Hamas and PIJ (Palestinian Islamic Jihad) terrorist operatives served as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) employees. More than 10 UNRWA staffers took part in the attack on October 7. The UNRWA is a UN agency that supports the relief of Palestinian refugees. When the allegations were made, Canada suspended its funding, and then soon reinstated it.Canada sent another $40 million in aid to organizations in the Gaza Strip after pausing funding to the UN's relief agency. The funding top-up brings the total commitment to $100 million and condemns "inflammatory rhetoric" from the Israeli government about UNRWA people attacking Israel. It appears more of saying one thing and doing another. Trudeau says we support NATO and efforts in Ukraine, but the real numbers are not there. We support Israel to defend itself, then work at cross-purpose behind the scenes.Does this government have no sense of honour?