FORSETH: Carbon Tax Carney won't solve Liberal woes

So, Mark Carney is supposed to fix the economic image of the Liberals. Justin Trudeau's economics is a failure and has hurt Canada. Jagmeet Singh's socialism is worse, for it is the proven recipe for national poverty.Carney has financial credentials. What would he say about economic policy? He could suggest that the Liberals adopt the Conservative economic plan.It's crucial for a wise administration to urgently find reasonable ways to balance the budget. Continuously borrowing to pay off previous debts is not a sustainable solution. We must identify and rectify the numerous instances of gross waste to pave the way for a more stable economic future.It's imperative that our tax rates remain competitive on an international scale. Simplifying the tax system is key to achieving true fairness. We need a basic philosophy that encourages entrepreneurship. Canada's economic growth cannot be achieved through excessive taxation and spending.How will Liberals give up their bad financial ways without admitting anything? To be a Liberal is to believe you know better than everyone else. If people don't agree, Liberals keep saying they just don't understand.Former Bank of Canada governor Carney will take on a new role as chair of a Liberal Party task force advising Justin Trudeau about economic growth.Carney's new role was announced on Monday. It will involve advising on how to shape ideas for the next phase of Canada's economic growth and productivity. Recommendations will be shared in a report with Trudeau and Liberal Party's Platform Committee as the party prepares for the next election. The report will likely say how good the Liberals are at getting the basics correct, but they maybe could do a little more of this or that. The trouble is that habitual offenders don't change. They never admit wrong while they shift blame everywhere else.Carney's role is not to join the government. His role is with the Liberal Party itself. In such a case, the full text of a report may never be revealed, except managed massaged tidbits to burnish the Liberal image. Such reports would be classified as private advice to the Liberal Party Leader.Carney spoke to Liberal MPs at their closed-door summer caucus retreat this week in Nanaimo. However, some believe Carney would make an excellent successor to Trudeau as leader, though Carney has repeatedly said he is not interested.Carney was Canada's bank governor from 2008 to 2013 and went on to be governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020. He currently serves as United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance. He has many international connections.Carbon-tax Carney did not advise cancelling the carbon tax. Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer said Carney and Trudeau are basically the same.Out-of-touch elites believe that they know better than average Canadians. They believe they know best how to spend revenue, without being financially accountable to Canadians.The Liberals are desperate to pirouette and politically dance to respond to their dismal disapproval numbers in the polls. Cuddling up to Carney is supposed to help their credibility gap of the 20-point deficit to the Conservatives. It won't work.