FORSETH: Close-run thing for David Eby

British Columbians have asked the BC NDP to lead the province once more and Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin has asked incumbent David Eby to form a government once more.It was tense for a while, with the NDP was leading or elected in 47 seats — barely enough to form a majority government after surrendering one member to be speaker of the legislature, while John Rustad's Conservative Party of British Columbia had 44 seats, and the BC Green Party held two.In his victory statement, Eby tried to acknowledge the outcry from voters about so many of his earlier government's failures. He said, “We are listening to the message voters sent with this close election, and will be getting to work on today’s tough challenges right away.”He continued, "People want their elected representatives to deliver results. With renewed determination, we will build on the progress we’ve made to reduce daily costs like car insurance and childcare, hire thousands of health care workers and get you a family doctor, deliver homes you can afford, and make sure our economy works for everyone — not just those at the top.”Alas. Even in election victory, Eby had to take a political shot with his leftist ideology of envy and resentment against his privileged oppressors, "those at the top."Since David Eby is assuming responsibility, I wish him much success. He will be responsible for our provincial administrative affairs. We don't need more years of NDP failure on so many files.Eby said, "Based on today's final vote count, and pending judicial recounts, British Columbians have asked our BC NDP team to lead our province for a third time."Voters had to wait nine days for Elections BC's final count after initial results showed no party had won enough seats to form a majority government. Two electoral districts will still likely face a judicial recount because the margins of victory were so slim.