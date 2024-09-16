FORSETH: David Eby's bad day

After years of an overdose epidemic and street mayhem, BC Premier David Eby last week reversed course on his controversial safe-supply drug program. It is the second time in a week that he has reversed course to end up campaigning against his own established policies. (He previously made a dramatic reversal on the carbon tax.) He is is running scared.Nothing forces the mind like pending doom, or having an attitudinal adjustment in view of severe consequences. The politically addicted socialists are going into “cold turkey“ withdrawal.It is in fact amazing how administrative policy can change dramatically, when self-satisfied policy wonks are hit in the face with real world facts. The facts in this case are that polls have made all the difference during this BC provincial election. The NDP is waking up to the damage they have done and how offside they are from voters' basic expectations of peace and order.At the last minute, the NDP is adopting what the Conservatives have been recommending about street drug use. It is very late (and many needlessly died,) but it is a welcome policy change regardless. Since the NDP was addicted to bad ideology, they are experiencing outside intervention from the political polls to do the right thing.BC will force some severely addicted and mentally ill people into involuntary care under the existing Mental Health Act. So, instead of using valuable resources to facilitate addiction, there is a change to focus resources on Alberta-style recovery and mental support.The truth is that the NDP is not compassionate despite their verbosity about "caring." Their naïve policy over the past years did not work, and their denials in view of the evidence in the street were heartless. People with an addiction kept dying as they needed real help, as well as relief for the community in general. The crime, theft, vandalism, assaults, murders, and tent cities have been horrible and a consequence of leftie policy choices.David Eby pledged that a re-elected NDP would change the law to clarify it and ensure that people receive care when they are unable to seek it themselves. (He didn’t mention the basic lack of available treatment.)People with addictions are often not mentally impaired and can seek help voluntarily, but most often they do not. The system completely breaks down when there is the mistaken assumption that drug users should be able to voluntarily seek help. Most addicts are on a descending path to death, some steeper than others, but most will end in the same place.The premier’s announcement is a cautious step by saying they will only intervene with drug users who currently have a mental disorder that leaves them unable to interact safely with others and regulate their own behaviour.BC Conservative Leader John Rustad said if elected, he would introduce legislation to allow for involuntary treatment and build secure therapeutic facilities. Rustad said Premier Eby was now flip-flopping after years of ignoring the issues and denouncing those who wanted a more realistic response from a government. The Conservatives would also change legislation to allow parents to force their children into treatment.BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau accused Premier Eby of going in the wrong direction and repeated all the traditional personal rights issues and the need for voluntariness of treatment, which are the arguments that have failed the community.Eby claims the additional facilities will provide involuntary care under the BC Mental Health Act for people certified as requiring care. The rules for when a patient can be taken involuntarily under the law have now been clarified and adjusted for a new emphasis on action.Involuntary care is needed for those with disorders who are unable to reach out for help and make the decision themselves. People with addiction challenges, brain injuries and mental-health issues need direct and assertive intervention to help them stabilize and rebuild a meaningful life. Moreover, the community has paid a deadly price for NDP's inaction.Eby claimed a tipping point for his decision was a fatal attack by a mentally ill man in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside earlier this month, and the death of a 13-year-old girl from an overdose after her family was unable to get her into care when she refused.The thousands who have died in the past few years did not get a mention. It is a devastating story of people living with the effects of multiple overdoses and mental health challenges tied to social factors like poverty and squalid survivalist lifestyles.Both the NDP and BC Conservatives agree on the significant role the federal government needs to play. There is a clear need for the federal government to strengthen the rules around detaining repeat violent offenders, reform bail procedures, and crack down on drugs at the border and BC ports. Both the NDP and BC Conservatives agree on the significant role the federal government needs to play. There is a clear need for the federal government to strengthen the rules around detaining repeat violent offenders, reform bail procedures, and crack down on drugs at the border and BC ports. The devastating impacts of organized crime exploiting gaps in enforcement make it imperative for the federal government to increase its involvement.It is incredible how administrative policy can change, when during an election, the polls indicate that an incumbent government is completely offside when the average voter. 