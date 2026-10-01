FORSETH: David Eby's narcissistic gamble backfires in BC

Paul Forseth is a commentator from BC and served as a Member of Parliament from 1993 until 2006.David Eby's misstep.Mr. Eby called an unwanted BC provincial election because he is trying to save his own political skin. Last month, there was internal talk about replacing him. The apparent disarray of the BC Conservatives was tempting, and Carney's polling success in falsely creating anti-Trump sentiment clicked into place in his narcissistic mind. Everyone sees through his craven move, and many BC NDP supporters are really turned off.Eby cannot run on his record, as it is dismal. He has led the province into financial disaster. Government operations now are running on the credit card. Soon, bondholders may balk at further BC government borrowing. This has happened before, as we recall the complete financial crash of other jurisdictions and the deep international disruptions in 2008. The government has no apparent plan to balance the budget or reduce provincial debt moving forward in view of the massive $13.8 billion deficit.Provinces borrow from diverse sources, including domestic markets, institutional lenders, and international investors, and global market confidence directly affects BC's borrowing costs and stability.We recall Canada's federal crisis in 1994. Finance officials bit their nails and watched the clock nervously. There were 30 minutes left in a bond auction to fund the Liberal deficit, and not a single bid. The problem was the Liberal government's poor reputation for fiscal management. Bids eventually came in, but that narrow escape, along with downgrades and the Wall Street Journal calling Canada “an honorary member of the Third World,” helped politicians understand how scary its budget problem was.Sounds like today’s Italy or Greece? No, this was Canada in 1994. The spending Liberals had to listen to the Reform Party and its "zero in three" financial plan, and deal responsibly with debt and deficit. When you are in a financial hole, the first thing to do is stop digging. In the short term, Prime Minister Chrétien's conservative policy allowed Canada to claw back to a balanced budget in 1997-1998..Eby has not learned the basics of governance: that social services must be paid for through earnings from a vibrant economy. His leftie ideology has followed the true form of socialist administrations around the world, which bring poverty and social harm, especially for low-income people.Under the NDP, Eby has become the greatest threat to healthcare, social services, and law enforcement, as there is little money to fund them. The fiscal parameters are now so bad that it will take two terms of a Conservative administration to complete the rescue. The alternative must not be contemplated for the degree of hurt and pain that will come if another political mandate is given to the leftie miscreants.To summarize, David Eby's mistakes can be attributed to several factors.Polling suggests that Eby misjudged voter support by calling an early election just as public sentiment began shifting against him.His opportunistic call for an election capitalized on the province's political turmoil and the Conservative Party's apparent disarray.Eby's early election call was widely seen as a risky, unnecessary move that drew media skepticism. Furthermore, his attempt to frame the campaign around defending against Trump failed to gain traction with voters.Controversy surrounding Eby's social media presence, particularly his posts regarding Islamophobia, has raised significant questions about his public image and the appropriateness of his statements. Furthermore, his rhetoric about building metaphorical firewalls was sharply contrasted by a video of BC Conservative Leader Doerksen actively fighting real wildfires in his region this summer, a juxtaposition that ultimately served to make a strong political point against Eby.Since Eby cannot defend his record of governance, he is now trying to run against himself by promoting projects and policies that his government had previously thwarted. These factors collectively highlight the hard challenges of Eby's decisions and actions.Paul Forseth is a commentator from BC and served as a Member of Parliament from 1993 until 2006.