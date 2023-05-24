David Johnston
Special Rapporteur David Johnson did not recommend a proper inquiry into illegal and unethical election interference.

Despite Parliament expressing its will to have one, and every-party leader calling for such a review, the prime minister ducked behind the political cover provided by his special rapporteur.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre slam Trudeau

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for the inquiry that Johnson says is not necessary.

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

