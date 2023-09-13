Our social community in Canada is deeply divided. One can’t understand how intelligent, educated people swallow the NDP-Liberal political narratives, especially over the long term.
This political awareness gap is also evident in different forms in the USA and Western Europe.
Sensible people know, given what they see around them, those on the 'other side' are very wrong about the economy, environmental policy, community safety and social behaviour.
Of particular note, because of the 'Common Sense' Conservative Convention in Quebec City, is the new intensity of lies about Canadian Conservative political history, as well as their policy aspirations.
Many Canadians rightly complain about our federal government. But, then they actually do little about it. They may even let the horribilia roll right over them.
However, the ultimate solution is at the ballot box.
The chance for Canadians to save themselves from the NDP-Liberal cabal is coming, but for many, not soon enough. The polls reveal voters are starting to wake up. Passive Westerners should take action now, by being prepared to inform and debate resolutely with their friends and relatives in Ontario and Quebec.
Instead of being the usual socially safe, become bold by sharing one's authentic political self directly with them. Engagement is critical to save Canada. Moreover, the media will never tell Ontarians how Albertans feel, except through caricature.
How did Canada spiral downward to such social dysfunction? There has been much discussion about the emerging role of technology and its ability through social media to magnify and multiply unacceptable excess, unlike any previous generation.
Similarly, down through the years, the entertainment industry has relentlessly pushed the boundaries of decency in pursuit of financial profit regardless of the social cost.
The news cycle has changed from daily newspaper reflection, into instant unthinking emotional reactions on the cellphone. Our political speech sometimes becomes complete fiction, similar to the horror days of the old USSR. Universities and sometimes even grade school curricula have developed excesses of identity politics, age-inappropriate sexual subjects and exclusion of parents and community for accountability. Public cynicism about our democracy and institutions has never been higher.
An additional social pressure that has poisoned the political air, has been the employee training industry used by large corporations. Training fads for company conventions, employee retreats and human resource development have subtly changed over the years, and now is nothing more than slick social Marxism.
It is the innocent-sounding 'DEI' (diversity-equity-inclusion) training ideology that has taken over and seduced administrators who strive to remain relevant — which they interpret as being woke. In fact, DEI initiatives have taken over the country, reaching into every aspect of our work, school, and lives.
What is DEI? In truth, it is a contemporary and managerial repackaging of extreme socialism.
It is not possible to understand DEI initiatives without realizing the special meaning of equity that drives its perpetrators.
Equity is the goal of all DEI programs, which is to say that programs exist to force captive audiences to achieve 'equitable' redistribution of resources, status and wealth according to neo-Marxist identity.
Equity is an administered political economy in which shares are adjusted so citizens are made equal, including shares of social and cultural capital. In other words, it’s an expansion of socialist-enforced groupthink. Once we understand what the unique version of equity is about, the purposes of diversity and inclusion teachings become clear.
For example, a Canadian DEI training company puts itself forward in the following way. Their website says "We take an intersectional approach in all of our work which includes an examination of a multitude of diverse identity factors including sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, language, disability (visible and invisible,) age, location, family status, marital status, income, education, religion, culture and much more!"
"Our approach considers these layers as well as various intersecting identities and how they overlap to compound privilege, discrimination or oppression. We develop change management and communications plans for our clients to ensure project buy-in and success. We integrate DEI into the values, strategies, and priorities of the organization to ensure sustainability and impact.”
In other words, the DEI trainers are going to come into a company or organization to reform the personal private self-image of employees. There is nothing about personnel skill development such as language competency, communications skills, choice theory, time management, computation efficiencies, computer literacy, group leadership practices, etc. It is all about one's personal deep feelings (religion,) and that Canada is based upon white privilege, discrimination and oppression of minorities.
The methods used are sly stories to make employees feel guilty about who they really are, and that they must change their beliefs and life outlook.
After creating the false need, the 'training consultants' invite the company or organization to join their 'religious membership' through ongoing training contracts, as long as the company pays the business expense invoice.
DEI unconscious bias training rarely changes actual behaviours and has little impact on explicit biases.
A meta-analysis of hundreds of prejudice-reduction interventions found few, if any, achieved goals. Many interventions caused a backlash and social division, and there was worker productivity loss, as the guilt-making human resource manager gurus, become increasingly coercive when employees instinctively do not swallow the dogma.
'Diversity' initiatives strive to install ideologically consistent political officers within organizations to effect and enforce policies directed toward achieving equity. These political officers, often called 'Diversity Officers,' are a rebranding of the older concept of commissars, who enforced socialism in the same way.
How did we get here in Canada?
The answer is bad judicial interpretation of human rights law and political shaming that centres disparate impact or hierarchy of outcomes, rather than intention, as evidence of discrimination.
Moreover, the diversity scam can never be satisfied, as ongoing social blackmail is used to sidestep numerical standards, measured achievement and performance competence evaluation in the workplace or educational establishment. It is the discredited affirmative action philosophy gone mad.
'Inclusion' is an overarching value structure for the 'Diverse and Equitable' commissar system. It's a justification, not for inclusion as most people understand it, but for censorship and purges against those who don’t swallow the dogma, just like in any Communist state.
Inclusion, and its extension in 'belonging,' are a manipulative strategy akin to Mao Zedong’s little red book formula for taking over institutions and the value structure of populations and bending them toward extreme socialism (equity).
Inclusion is exactly the opposite of what it sells itself to be. It is all wrapped in a culture war of word manipulation and it creates social disasters wherever it takes hold.
There’s a whole industry designed to cater to companies looking for a quick way to check the box to appear to be the most enlightened workplace.
In the US in 2020 DEI was a $3.4 billion industry. Every big company has become image-conscious because of the pervasiveness of the social and cultural accusers. Companies think they have to do something to signal their righteousness.
The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion religion is in vogue. But from the promoters of DEI, it’s about a power and advantage grab for their believers.
Incredibly, businesses globally are looking for personnel to fill newly created, politically powerful, DEI positions in their Human Resources Departments. Sadly, the ideological trap is that many companies believe DEI training can help develop 'best practices' to circumvent business disruptions (and inefficiencies) otherwise caused by emerging socio/cultural tensions and chaos. Corporations also want to burnish their general public image. Predictably, the recorded outcomes are a complete failure.
Remember how Justin Trudeau hammered away about how "diversity is our strength."
His scriptwriters were wrong. No, it is unity that is our national strength. Many Canadians have been socially and economically hurt by the flippant accusations of the DEI evangelists. In response, people cower. They self-censor and just go along to get along.
It is a social problem recognized by delegates from across the country who convened at the Conservative Party National Convention held in Quebec City.
For example, Submission #998 - Protecting Workers: Those in Unions, Public Sector, or in Self-Regulated Trades or Professions.
"The Conservative Party does not support forced political, cultural, or ideological training of any kind as a pre-condition of employment or practice. Those employed in the public sector, unions or self-regulated trades/professions should not be forced to make affirmations, or participate in ideological programs, as a condition of employment or practice.”
The Conservatives voted 81% to pass the motion to not force ideological training as a condition of employment or practice.
In conclusion, the DEI industry, if understood as woke Marxism, is easy to understand.
Equity is a rebranding of Socialism: an administered economy that makes outcomes more equal through devious means.
Diversity and Inclusion are tools used to install political officers (human resource and personnel managers) and to censor and remove dissidents. In other words, the Woke Marxist DEI industry is a racket designed to install commissars for its ideology.
There are a million private stories of a new kind of workplace discrimination, petty reprisals, and forced early retirements, all arising from the emergence of DEI.
Lower-level managers with personality disorders can too easily hide under the DEI cover to perpetrate unprofessional behaviours.
Many thousands of Canadians are at risk of being fired, suspended, or barred from earning their livelihood simply for not endorsing, not affirming, or not participating in an established or mandated political or ideological agenda.
The track record of unions defending workers' rights from this behaviour is dismal. The tragic workplace stories are adding up.
One has to use discernment to understand the deeper implications.
It is cultural Marxism in new deceptive forms. Recognize it and be aware. It may take the form of removing community statues, shaming to have cities names changed or hearing some of the more radical accusations from the First Nations sector.
Disparate outcomes become the false evidence of discrimination and prejudice that must be ameliorated through special deals and exceptions to basic standards. However, this social-political blackmail can never be fully satisfied.
Find your own small area to resist and speak up.
Pay attention to local school board behaviour and ensure the radicals are not elected.
Take stronger stands within unions and learn the internal systems to demand accountability.
Understand the underlying assumptions evident in political speech from the radical ideological left.
Understand the motives and belief systems of extreme environmentalists. All of these, if given room, will drift towards increasing coerciveness to have their way.
The principle that capacity creates its own demand operates. The ability to offend and get away with it, breeds more of the same. Our society is reaping the consequences, for the excesses that are permitted will grow like a deadly infection. The ability to offend without a swift comprehensive response, breeds its own tragedy.
We have inherited a social political system that requires individuals to be of character to make our great democracy work.
Convoluted DEI reasoning comes from a deep social corruption of the national conscience. Good-thinking people of morals and character must fight back.
The tragic alternative, seen in nations in times past when their public mentality went dark, has to be actively resisted in debate and at the ballot box.
Remember, in the long run, the courts and government administration only have delegated authority given to them by the citizenry.
An active participatory democracy requires engagement. Each new generation has its unique challenge to defend freedom and moral living. The dark side will never go away. There is no negotiation possible with it.
The good must overcome.
