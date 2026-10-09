Opinion

FORSETH: Doerkson shows powerful leadership by dumping Agou immediately

"It was an embarrassing "bozo moment" for all candidates."
Joachim Agou, the Victoria-Beacon Hill candidate the Conservative Party said Thursday is no longer a Conservative candidate.
Joachim Agou, the Victoria-Beacon Hill candidate the Conservative Party said Thursday is no longer a Conservative candidate.Illustration by Western Standard
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Bcpoli
Lorne Doerkson
Joachim Agou
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Western Standard
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