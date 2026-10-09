FORSETH: Doerkson shows powerful leadership by dumping Agou immediately

Paul Forseth is a commentator from BC and served as a Member of Parliament from 1993 until 2006.Joachim Agou has been removed as the BC Conservative candidate for Victoria-Beacon Hill. Joachim was scheduled for a meet-and-greet on Fort St., Victoria. When cameras and reporters confronted him on the street, he said nothing, unable to defend or reasonably contextualize the awful social media posts he had made. It was an embarrassing "bozo moment" for all candidates. When a snap election is called, the normal process of screening individuals who come forward to be candidates is abbreviated, and sometimes issues are missed.Agou’s past social media activity had him attacking the Pakistani community, joking about vehicular violence against protesters, and celebrating "far-right political figures."On June 26, 2025, Agou posted a meme: "TRUMP: MY GOD, PAKISTAN LOOKS LIKE A SHITHOLE!" and "THAT'S LONDON MR. PRESIDENT."Leader Lorne Doerkson's dismissal was swift and clear, reinforcing the party's commitment to high standards and accountability and ensuring supporters understand the dedication to integrity.Normally, in electoral districts without an incumbent MLA, the party opens a period for local riding association members to canvas for potential nominees. After initial paperwork vetting, the party conducts further scrutiny by the membership. Usually, a potential candidate must run a test internal election campaign against other prospective candidates to further refine their candidacy before becoming the party's final representative for an election. This normal process can filter out enthusiastic but socially inappropriate prospects. Although the community nomination process is not foolproof, it goes a long way toward producing qualified and talented candidates. In this case, the person was not sufficiently qualified to represent the party or be an MLA candidate.While screening efforts were thorough, this oversight highlights the need for ongoing assessment; the team will re-examine procedures to enhance accountability to prevent future issues. The vetting team will review processes to learn what went wrong.Doerkson's immediate action is commendable. It sends a clear message that Conservatives uphold high standards and will defend their reputation. This leadership by example is essential to maintaining trust and confidence in the party. There is a huge rescue and repair job to be done by the BC Conservatives, and a negative distraction takes away from the focus of the emergency response needed to set things right in British Columbia. Confidence and stability in leadership shape the social and economic climate the government sets.Sadly, under Elections BC rules, it is too late to substitute another candidate. Conservative opponents will magnify what they can of the error, and will smear where they may and ascribe negatives to all conservatives. However, we trust that voters' common sense will understand what happened, and get on with saving the province.Paul Forseth is a commentator from BC and served as a Member of Parliament from 1993 until 2006.