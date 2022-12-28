Parliament Hill

Parliament Hill 

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

I hope that 2023 will bring us all a new beginning, where we can appreciate what we have with our society despite its political flaws. We know that by facing the challenges of Covid, we are going to muddle through. 2022 has been a year of unrest and upheaval, from violence and conflict around the globe, to the myth-making in Canadian politics. Let’s hope that our political leaders can find a way to work for what is best for Canada, and not merely what they think is best for their election.

We know that we can’t forever keep taking from some to give to others, or discriminating against authentic merit to manipulate the creation of so-called social fairness. We must learn to emphasize the freedom and responsibility to work and earn, rather than take subsidies from others.

Tags

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.