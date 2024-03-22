Opinion

FORSETH: For Israel it's a fight-for-life, right-to-life issue

Conservative Party Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman lays out the CPC position supporting Israel's right to defend itself
Conservative Party Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman lays out the CPC position supporting Israel's right to defend itselfCPAC, via Youtube
Loading content, please wait...
Heather Mcpherson
Melissa Lantsman Thornhill
Israel-Gaza war
Hansard

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news