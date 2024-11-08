Opinion

FORSETH: For once, the politics of fear didn't work

But it wasn't for want of media effort and it will be the same in Canada... expect the media to be anti-conservative
President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris. Things didn't go the way the media wanted, says former MP Paul Forseth
President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris. Things didn't go the way the media wanted, says former MP Paul ForsethWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Media Bias
2024 US election

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news