Trudeau with Morneau

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Finance Minister Bill Morneau after he delivered the annual federal budget on March 19, 2019. A year later, Morneau resigned as both finance minister, and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre. In a book he wrote later, he offered a frank and not always compiimentary assessment of the prime minister's leadership skills.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

It is a disaster that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has never balanced a budget. For one thing, nobody suffers more hurtful consequences from annual government spending with borrowed money than low-income Canadians.

Then, the longer-term financial result brings a devalued Canadian dollar against other national currencies, so our dollar buys less. Repeated deficits create general inflation where everything cost more. The cost of food and basics goes up. Taxes remain high, and government services like healthcare support cannot keep up with the need. Rising debt service payments crowd out what should have been directly spent on services. Our national finances have never been so bad.

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

northrungrader
northrungrader

When they say per person spending is that based of the latest census figures from 2021? Or is it on actual people in country that increases by roughly 40,000 people each month? Because by my math even at $11,000 each person, it is increasing by $440,000,000 each month. Four Hundred, fourty MILLION DOLLARS each month added to the 34,000,000 million Canadian citizens we already have?

Left Coast
Left Coast

Surely no one though that Turdough . . . a 2 Time University Dropout was going to Balance a Budget. Our low intellect Crime Minister even said "The Budget will Balance Itself" . . . as he proudly strutted on the stage, play-acting like he had a real brain. But like the Tin-man on the Yellow Brick Road . . . Canadians, not noted for being all that bright . . . elected a Fool, 3 Time Now!

It's a Family Tradition . . . in the 15 years that old Pierre was PM . . . he NEVER Balanced a Budget Either . . . and did oversee massive inflation in the 70s due to his insane spending that Doubled the Cost of a Home, increased Taxes to the Point where Mothers had to go to work and of course drove the Cdn. Debt to it's highest point since WW II . . .

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Can blame this mess on us Boomers. Welcome to Generation Screwed.

