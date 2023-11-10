FORSETH: Genocide calls are abuse of Canada's free-speech culture

We have a Canadian social problem. Our love for democracy, free speech, multiculturalism and 'Peace-Order-and Good-Government' has been weaponized against us. The scenes of hundreds of street protesters supporting the deeds of Hamas, along with their hateful invective against Jews in general, is a disconcerting throwback to the downward social spiral of Germany in the 1930s. Our freedoms have been turned upside down.Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel took place weeks ago and things have happened since, politically and socially. Many are now gripped by fear and suffering. Media and political discourse since the attack has been heated and confused, with as much dishonesty as with truth.The obligation to defend a democratic state surrounded by dictatorships has been part of the Western Alliance consensus and the substance of Canada’s raison d’état. Israel’s security is essential for us as a country. This special relationship with Israel stems from our historical responsibility arising from the lessons of World War 2 and the establishment of the United Nations.However, given the recent gross display of hatred, I question if Canada has learned from our dismal past of discrimination against Jews, especially from 1933- to1948 where “None Is Too Many.” That social stain refers to Liberal Prime Minister Mackenzie King, his Immigration Minister Frederick Blair and Liberal Vincent Massey, the high commissioner (Ambassador) to Britain, as well as the Toronto and Montreal elites of the day. Because of our history of antisemitism, the Canadian government did much less than other Western countries to save Jewish refugees.After the Holocaust, the founding of Israel was the promise of protection to the Jews. This is a historical policy foundation of our nation, reflected in our multiculturalism, the Canadian Bill of Rights 1960, the Constitution Act 1982 and the Canadian Criminal Code. The Criminal Code is a federal statute that defines what is a crime in Canada. There are three hatred-related offences: Section 318 (advocating genocide), Section 319(1) (publicly inciting hatred likely to lead to a breach of the peace), and Section 319(2) (willfully promoting hatred.) In addition, some provisions authorize the seizure of hate propaganda, either in physical or electronic format. There is also provincial law on the subject. All these have been openly violated over the past few weeks.Canada has a historical responsibility that Jews must be able to live freely and safely in Canada and they never again have to be afraid to openly show their religion and culture. However, it is precisely this fear that has returned to Canada. Some children are afraid to go to school and no longer go to their community centre or synagogue. This is incredible in Canada, almost 80 years after the Holocaust.Antisemitism is seen in demonstrations, threats and attacks on Jewish storefronts. This criminal behaviour must not be allowed. The rare appearance of Islamophobia cannot be compared to it. Some claim the situational context of issues is complex. Yet contextualization must not devolve into relativization (dilute significance with general comparisons).In our electronic social media culture, there is often too much outrage. But with the celebration of terrorism, we cannot be outraged enough. We need moral clarity — antisemitism must not be tolerated in any form.The scale of the Islamist demonstrations in our communities is unacceptable and we need a resolute political response. This is also needed from the Muslim associations. A few have distanced themselves from the actions of Hamas and sought dialogue; however, silence seems the norm. Muslims in Canada have the same respect and freedoms as anyone else. If they are attacked, their right to protection is honoured, as they also honour the rights of others. But, they must distance themselves from antisemitism and not undermine their own right to tolerance. There is no place for religious intolerance in Canada. Whoever arrives here does so according to the law of Canada. Whoever comes here must know the social rules, with the knowledge and expectation of the Canadian reality and that it will be enforced.Our constitution and laws provide protection and bestow rights, but they also require obligations that must be fulfilled; one cannot separate the two. Tolerance cannot tolerate intolerance. Those whose living presence in Canada is legally provisional and in process, should be re-evaluated in view of any activities related to the banned illegal organization Hamas.I am also concerned about antisemitism in parts of the political left, and sadly among young activists. Anti-colonialism rhetoric must not lead to anti-semitism. This part of the political left should review its assertions and discredit the 'resistance freedom fighter' narrative.The so-called 'both sides' argument does not apply. Hamas is a murderous terrorist group fighting to annihilate the state of Israel. The clarity with which Hamas and its international support groups have declared their plans is reprehensible and shocking.Criticism of Israel is, of course, allowed in Canada. But we must also apply the same humanitarian demands to the leadership in Gaza. It is a Canadian privilege to legally stand for the plight of those living in Gaza. It is not banned for people to stand for concern for Palestinians and also for the possibility to have their state; a choice they have repeatedly rejected. But, calling for violence against Jews or celebrating violence against Jews is prohibited — and rightly so.The attack on Israel took place in a phase of rapprochement between several Muslim states and Israel. The Abraham Accords are bilateral agreements on Arab–Israeli normalization signed between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The Morocco normalization agreement was later signed as well as the Israel–Sudan normalization agreement. The name of the Abraham Accords is rooted in the common belief of the Abrahamic religions — Judaism, Christianity and Islam — regarding the role of Abraham as a spiritual patriarch. Hamas has renounced such deals and sought to upset this trend to peace. There was hope for the Abraham Accords between Israel and Muslim countries. Jordan and Israel are working together on a major drinking water project. Saudi Arabia was on the way to normalizing its relations with Israel. The standing peace agreements with Jordan and Egypt have held. The acts of Hamas are intended to prevent any peace.Hamas, funded by Iran, does not want reconciliation with Israel, but extermination. This is why Israel’s right to exist must not be relativized. Israel’s security is Canada’s obligation in cooperation with our Western democratic partners. Canadians mourn as we recognize this ongoing battle, of most recent significance since 1948, has actually been going on ever since Muhammad started killing Jews in the seventh century. This is not an Arab-Israeli conflict, but an Islamic-Jewish struggle. We must keep the peace and have the courage to make the peace at home, while we sincerely grieve for all those caught in war.