Opinion

FORSETH: Green not so clean? Kickback charges levelled in BC carbon scheme

Edison Motors is a privately owned Canadian clean technology company that manufactures electric semi trucks. It is at the centre of a developing scandal in which successful CleanBC grants allegedly depend upon kickbacks
Edison Motors is a privately owned Canadian clean technology company that manufactures electric semi trucks. It is at the centre of a developing scandal in which successful CleanBC grants allegedly depend upon kickbacksCourtesy Edison Motors
Loading content, please wait...
Auditor General
Cleanbc
BC NDP government
Edison Motors
kickback scheme alleged
MNP LLP

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news