FORSETH: Harris' ads already highlighting differences with Trump

Using the same lists, Vice President Harris has put out an appeal ad that looks almost the same in colour and format as the Biden-Harris Ad. It appears presumptive that she is trying to appear as the Democratic Party nominee..Observing what issues are deemed most important in raising money is interesting. The e-mail ad reads as follows:"Harris for President""Friends — My whole life, I've only had one client: the people. That was true when I was a prosecutor in California, when I served in the Senate, and throughout my time as your Vice President. And it's true as I make this announcement to the world. My name is Kamala Harris, and I'm running for President of the United States. I need your support today to win this election, defeat Donald Trump, and to create more progress for the American people. Will you pitch in $25 or even more to power our historic campaign?""If you've saved payment information with ActBlue Express, your donation will go through immediately:"$25 >>$50 >>$100 >>$250 >>$500 >>Other >>"I'm running for President because I love our country. I'm running to fight for an America where the economy works for working people. Where health care is a fundamental right. Where women have the freedom to control their own bodies. And where our democracy and institutions are revered and protected. Because that's our America. That's the America I believe in with all of my heart. If it's the America you believe in too, I'm asking you again: Will you donate $25 to elect me as your next President? Now is our chance to make history. For the people, Kamala""Kamala Harris Vice President of the United States"In contrast, Trump's ads mention economic issues and the security of the southern border. It is fascinating to review the contrasting messages from the competing campaigns.I predict Harris will officially become the Democratic Party's candidate for President at its upcoming convention, which will be held August 19-22, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.The American election is the most critical foreign election for Canadians to follow. We are neighbours in a shared land and our histories and present economies are entwined like no other.However, Canadians need to remember just how much of an economic and social giant is our neighbour. Although our GDP is about 10th globally, especially due to Alberta oil, we are less than the State of California. What happens in the USA directly affects Canada’s economy and our social world.However, Canada is not the USA. Even though our leading political parties try to associate each other with the worst aspects of the opposing perspectives in the USA, Liberals in Canada are not close to the Democratic Party, and the Conservative Party of Canada is not similar to the American Republican Party.In a past life, I annually travelled to Washington, D.C., to visit Congress and hear the president speak. I was once privileged to stand on the Congressional floor and hold the podium where congressmen speak. I have toured the White House and visited our Canadian Embassy many times. One absorbs from "D.C." the feeling that it is an entirely different world.Canadian television does not fully convey that strange place's mood and social psychology, which may even be somewhat alien to the rest of America. The perspective I am describing requires caution and patience from a Canadian to fully comprehend the social psychology of Washington, D.C.Increasingly, Democrats and Republicans dislike each other. There is also a moral component, as political opponents view the other as morally inferior to their own political group. Like tribal loyalties, the social divisions are stark.The fact that all are citizens of the United States should bring some unity. However, being patriotic or proud to be from the United States has become polarized. If one sees an American flag on someone's hat or shirt, you are likely to assume that person is a Republican rather than a Democrat.Commentators have also argued that having a common enemy or threat could help cure such polarization. Formerly, the danger of the Russian Bear and the military posturing of the old USSR were unifying elements.Canadians will watch the American political anguish with fascination. May we learn.