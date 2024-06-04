FORSETH: Has anything changed in China since Tiananmen Square?

On June 4, 1989, tens of thousands of pro-democracy protestors gathered in Tiananmen Square in Beijing China. It was a statement of the people’s challenge for democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. Canadians should never forget the underlying reason for this desire. Similarly, Canada had its own mini-protest at its political centre with the Freedom Convoy. There were some similarities. Both were in response to an implacable political power. In the end for both of these situations, the government overreacted to squelch the dissent.Thirty five years later, the human rights situation in China remains a tragedy and human rights campaigners around the world are marking the anniversary of the massacre. It is a personal matter for people of conscience, as government behaviours harshly intervened with the citizen’s most individual basic rights. Many will be remembering this sad event and will mark the date to say that they stand in solidarity with family members of victims who are still calling for justice. China does not have a legal system where the perpetrators could be held accountable. For one thing, the whole sordid affair has been censored in China's history books. The Chinese Communist Party and its government administration violate the rights of citizens across the country, stamping out dissent, stifling freedom of expression, and putting a stranglehold on the right to freedom of religion or belief. In China, there is no variety of political freedom and freedom of thought is circumscribed. Sadly even in free Canada, we have the ‘cancel culture’ with similar tones.We must never forget that perhaps thousands died during the public protest days of June 1989, when the People's Liberation Army moved into Tiananmen Square to crush protests with soldiers and tanks. More yet were imprisoned. Today in Hong Kong, where citizens had in times past had commemorations, the police refuse any public memorials. For a few years after 1989, Hong Kong and Macau were parts of China that tolerated some events to mark the event. Now all public remembrance is forbidden with additional national security laws in these territories. The political oppression makes it an offence to criticize Beijing. Nevertheless, many in the international human rights community will mark this day by denouncing China's human rights policies. And we must indeed remember that on June 4th, 1989, tens of thousands of pro-democracy protestors gathered in Tiananmen Square to call for democracy. Remembering the courage of those who publicly advocated for change during the Tiananmen Square protests is essential for Canadians. Marking what happened in those days continues to inspire efforts for justice and freedom. Certainly, it cannot be commemorated in China. There the authorities have pre-empted any commemoration anywhere. Sadly, some of the sanctions that the European Union and United States imposed at the time have been weakened or evaded over the years. The lack of a sustained international response to Tiananmen and the ensuing crackdowns have contributed to more human rights violations.The Chinese government’s expanding abuses across its borders, including its role in the harassment and even abduction of Chinese activists living abroad, its efforts to undermine UN human rights mechanisms, and its interference in Canadian elections, are increasingly a global threat.But , they have been unable to extinguish the remembrance of those who risked all for democracy. Now, Canadians must solemnly remember freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, and expose the harassment and arbitrary detention of those who challenge the official account of the Tiananmen Massacre. Foreign governments meanwhile, should renew efforts to hold the Chinese government accountable by supporting the UN Human Rights Council to establish an independent UN mandate to monitor and report on human rights violations in China. The international community should not give Beijing a pass for failing to address the Tiananmen Massacre atrocities. China must be exposed for continuing the persecution of those keeping the memory of the massacre alive. Canadians should take the day of the 35th anniversary to renew commitments to take strong and principled actions against China’s human rights violations.