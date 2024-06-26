Opinion

FORSETH: If the Liberals have a soul, they should be searching it now

Writer Paul Forseth reflects on Monday's stunning byelection result and wonders whether Liberal self-satisfaction will continue to sweep the party along to electoral destruction.
Writer Paul Forseth reflects on Monday's stunning byelection result and wonders whether Liberal self-satisfaction will continue to sweep the party along to electoral destruction.CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland
Toronto St. Paul byelection
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's unwillingness to learn

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news