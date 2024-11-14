Opinion

FORSETH: In BC, one more for Trudeau to lose

Paul Forseth provides the form on the Cloverdale-Langley City byelection
Tamara Jansen, when she was the MP representing Cloverdale-Langley City. She seeks to win the seat again, in the recently-called December 16 byelection.
Tamara Jansen, when she was the MP representing Cloverdale-Langley City. She seeks to win the seat again, in the recently-called December 16 byelection.House of Commons
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Tamara Jansen MP
Madison Fleischer
Cloverdale-Langley City
Byelection in Cloverdale-Langley City

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news