FORSETH: In BC, one more for Trudeau to lose

Election watchers may make what they wish of it, but in calling a byelection for December 16 in BC, Prime Minister Trudeau seems to have signalled that he won't be voluntarily seeking an early election nationally.Be that as it may, voters in Cloverdale-Langley City — a riding that has swung between the Liberals and the Conservatives over the last three general elections — will be submitting the Trudeau Liberals to a third test, following two other significant election losses in the last several months. These, in Liberal safe-seats in Toronto and Montreal, had significant implications for the party's future: The dismal poll numbers have inspired calls from inside Trudeau's caucus for him to resign as leader. This by-election will be the 11th since the 2021 general election, and was occasioned by the resignation of former Liberal MP John Aldag, who announced in May he would resign his federal seat to run for the BC NDP. (He was unsuccessful, being defeated in the Langley-Abbotsford riding by BC Conservative Harman Bhangu.Running for the Liberals is Madison Fleischer, a 24-year-old local business owner. Fleischer has deep roots in Langley. It is where she attended university and now operates a public relations firm. With more than ten years of community service, she was recognized in Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 program for her project, Slava Sweatshirts, which assisted Ukrainians. A non-status Metis with Ukrainian ancestry, she is a law graduate described as a dedicated philanthropist and community advocate, volunteering with organizations and causes. This endeavour earned her the BC Medal of Good Citizenship.She said, “I understand the priorities of the families in Cloverdale–Langley City — and I’m ready to get to work to deliver a better future for our community.... Together, we can make sure everyone is able to visit the dentist, afford a home of their own, and get the prescription medications they need. I’m fighting to make life more affordable, deliver stronger public health care, take bold climate action, and create new local jobs and an economy that works for everyone in our community”.Meanwhile, the Pierre Poilievre Conservatives hope to retake the riding with their candidate, Tamara Jansen.Former MP Jansen previously held the seat from 2019 to 2021, by a slender 1,300 votes. But thanks to vote-splitting from the People's Party of Canada, she lost to Aldag in 2021 by over 1,600 votes. (Aldag won 20,877 votes (39.2%), Jansen garnered 19,223 votes (36.1%), NDP's Rajesh Jayaprakash got 10,587 votes (19.9%), and People's Party of Canada's Ian Kennedy won 2,563 votes (4.8%). The PPC split caused the Liberal win.)Jansen won her party’s nomination in a riding contest in October on the first ballot against Paul Brar and Bradley Bakken. Langley native Tamara is a community contributor who has advocated for issues that are relevant to Cloverdale-Langley City and the nation. From speaking up in defense of the elderly and disabled to upholding the rights of the small business community, she has been focused on advocating for a more secure future. Throughout her accomplished career and as a proud business owner, she has been singularly focused on her community's best interests and future.In campaign literature, Tamara and her husband Byron state they yhave have worked for 30 years to build an agricultural business that provides jobs for hundreds. From being brought up by a single mother to raising her children — and experiencing the joy of grandchildren — she is aware of the challenges that come with balancing work and family. With her incessant desire for youth to achieve their goals, she's mindful that today's parents face more challenges than ever. Tamara says her goal is to "continue to bring her blend of strength and compassion to the House of Commons and the Conservative team, to ensure the brightest future for Cloverdale-Langley City."Cloverdale-Langley City electoral district covers southern Surrey, B.C., and the City of Langley. The 2021 census showed a suburban population of about 130,000. To its east is Langley-Aldergrove, represented by Conservative Tako Van Popta; to the south is South-Surrey-White Rock, represented by Conservative Kerry-Lynne Findlay; and on the north side, Fleetwood-Port Kells, represented by Liberal Ken Hardie.Elections Canada says there will be four advanced voting days — from December 6 to 9 and final voting on December 16. Registered voters can cast a ballot at the Elections Canada office between now and December 10.National media attention will be focused on the election, which will be another referendum on Justin Trudeau's future as Liberal party leader. The House of Commons will rise on Tuesday, December 17, for the Christmas break and reconvene on Monday, January 27, 2025.