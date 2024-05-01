FORSETH: It was Trudeau trying to smear Poilievre that was 'whacko'

The House of Commons fracas during Question Period yesterday was much more than "He said, versus he said." House Speaker Greg Fergus required Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition to leave the Chamber for the rest of the day after an exchange provoked by the prime minister. Trudeau came to Question Period with prepared notes containing a game plan to smear the ethics and reputation of the Opposition Leader. Since the Liberals have been failing in the public eye for months, and their recent budget presentation was not going over well with many voters, the desperate Liberal schemers were willing to try anything. No matter how devious, they were determined to wipe some of the glow off the Conservatives.Pierre Poilievre for the second day referenced the theme of my Monday article, about illegal hard drugs and the policy change of the BC provincial NDP. Premier Eby had asked the federal government to reverse their previous request for a trial criminal law exemption for the possession of small amounts of hard drugs. The experiment was socially devastating for communities in BC.Poilievre's removal from the House of Commons came after he called Trudeau a "whacko" for supporting B.C.'s past policy of decriminalizing some hard drugs. Poilievre said it was a “whacko” policy backed by this “whacko” prime minister. Poilievre finally said in the House what the majority of Canadians have been saying on the street.Speaker Fergus asked him to withdraw the unparliamentary language. Poilievre responded saying that he would replace the word "whacko" with "extremist". MPs from both sides yelled at one another and called each other names. A new word has been added to the House of Commons banned list. A quick search shows the word “whacko” (or wacko) has been previously used by many MPs of all parties. However, it was not directed at an MP, whereas Poilievre used it to describe Trudeau. So, the word is acceptable parliamentary language as long as it's not directed towards the PM. (Although, as far as I'm concerned, “whacko” is a polite term for Trudeau’s performance.Following Poilievre's exit, the disgusted Conservative caucus left the Commons chamber en masse. Trudeau answered a few more questions from the Bloc and NDP, then also left. The deeper story is the Trudeau smear strategy. The Liberals think they can decide which Canadians Pierre Poilievre should talk to. Trudeau said Poilievre should apologize for daring to say 'hello' to some protesters. Trudeau planned to accuse Poilievre of courting "white nationalist groups" with his impromptu visit to an anti-carbon tax protest camp in the Maritimes earlier this month.Trudeau, with much-rehearsed harrumph, exclaimed with relish that Poilievre should denounce them and everything they stand for. Trudeau also mentioned the American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' endorsement of Poilievre. Trudeau, with a self-righteous prosecutorial performance said, "This is a 19-year career politician who knows exactly what he's doing and thinks he can get away with it. It is a choice to pander to white nationalists. It's a choice to not condemn them and everything they stand for in his quest for votes.”One has to wonder who Trudeau thinks that his kind of wordplay impresses, or what kind of audience would care about such a smear.In response, Poilievre said he wouldn't take lessons on racism from a prime minister whose government gave anti-racism training money to Laith Marouf, a Montreal man who had a history of making antisemitic remarks in social media posts. The embarrassed government had to cut off funding to Marouf's company in 2022 after hateful tweets came to light.It seems from an accumulation of incidents in the House of Commons, that the removal of Poilievre was a play by House Speaker Fergus to protect the prime minister from hard questions and slow down the Conservative Leader. (Which is actually kind of “whacko,” in itself.) Speaker Fergus believes it is not unparliamentary for the Prime Minister to accuse the Conservative leader of courting racists, but it is unparliamentary for Poilievre to cite Trudeau for pursuing “whacko” policies.The evidence of what happened in BC over street drug use, by any measure could be described as “whacko”. The prime minister knows that, but they are delaying a response to BC’s request for a policy reversal. The calculation is that the distractions will get voters to briefly forget about the government’s disaster budget document and cost of living issues. The Mental Health and Addictions Minister said the Liberals had not decided about what to do with B.C.'s recent request, as it was under review by Health Canada. More “whacko”.What should be disconcerting is the enthusiastic applause and heckling from the Liberal MP bench, for the low behaviour of the Prime Minister. The Liberal caucus revealed again to Canada to be a gang of miscreants and rogues.