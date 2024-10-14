FORSETH: It's a fact, Trudeau never, ever balanced a budget

Led by Justin Trudeau, the Government of Canada has a debt problem. Sadly, so does BC, now in the last week before a provincial election. fter decades of balanced budgets, British Columbia's indebtedness has increased sharply over the last four years and now threatens its credit rating. Here, Carson Binda, B.C. director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, parks the CTF's Debt Clock truck outside Premier David Eby's Vancouver-Point Grey constituency office to drive home the point. Canadian Taxpayers Federation