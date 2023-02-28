Trudeau defends Dong

Prime Minister Trudeau defends Liberal MP Han Dong, after CSIS allegations that Dong was aided by the Government of China in securing his Don Valley North seat.

 Evan Mitsui CBC

It appears as if our prime minister has been complicit in the illegal interference by China in Canada’s recent federal elections. Certainly, he doesn't seem to care. His past flaunting of parliamentary rules has been well documented, but never has any prime minister been so cavalier about our basic electoral process. Trudeau has now doubled down on defending the reputation of the badly compromised Liberal MP who was elected with illegal foreign help.

Justin Trudeau is defending Liberal MP Han Dong even though the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warned Liberals in 2019 that Dong was part of a Chinese foreign interference network. In my view, the law was broken. The Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act says a foreign third party shall not incur partisan activity expenses concerning a partisan activity that is carried out during an election period; election advertising expenses in relation to an election advertising message that is transmitted during that period; and election survey expenses with an election survey that is conducted during that period.

Han Dong O P

Han Dong MP, Liberal Don Valley North

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

