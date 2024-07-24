FORSETH: Let's get 'broken' Canada on the way to recovery

Seven in ten Canadians say they feel the country is ‘broken’. The NDP-Liberal government in Ottawa is ultimately responsible for this. But when problems that reflect the mood are identified, the government says it is just sour Conservatives talking down their own country. In Liberal land, things are not that bad.Over one-third of Canadians say they are less likely to feel proud to be Canadian compared to just a few years ago. The dark clouds are evident when about three in ten say they did not bother this year to attend a Canada Day event or even display a Canadian flag. Similar proportions say they are less likely to speak well about Canada to those not from Canada, and the general negative sentiment is on the rise. General inflation (housing, food, and transportation), health care (accessibility and cost), and taxes (from all levels) are some of the top issues of concern.Surveys reveal that most Canadians agree with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's statement that Canada is broken. He is reflecting the public mood, not inventing it, but reminding us of the obvious and who is mainly responsible.Pessimism is highest among Canadians between 18 and 34, with 78% believing the country needs fixing. They feel that institutions are broken and we have lost a sense of togetherness. I believe it is the worst we have seen. People do not feel like they’re succeeding as hoped or expected. The bottom line is that most Canadians feel there is something wrong with our nation, which is divided in many sectors. However, I hope that what will come is a renewed sense of purpose and the ideals on which our nation is founded, as a dominion from sea to sea (Psalm 72:8) -defending values that are rooted in the sacred. Each human life is unique, so each must be free to live and express their best for both the self and the community.I hope that a renewed sense of the sacred will inspire personal humility. It comes from the appreciation that each of us is part of and has a duty for, our communities and nation that is greater than ourselves. The shared perspective can inspire respect, knowing that each one is created in the image of God.We can end the blame game and ‘cancelling’ of the culture wars. We can inspire everyone to take personal responsibility for a better Canada.Our sense of the sacred can extend to and include when life is conceived in the womb. We can also rise to more appropriately honour our ‘seniors’ generation’.“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow and his orphan—to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.” (Abraham Lincoln)Canada is not just a country; it’s a state of mind. It’s about being kind, polite, and having a sense of humour. Canada is not just a country; it's an idea, and that idea is liberty and personal responsibility.The honour of carrying the Canadian flag can bring a sense of privilege and great pride. Remember that Canada is not just a place on the map; it is an idea, a vision, and a testament to the power of embracing difference but not preference. Canada is a country that fosters creativity, compassion, and a commitment to justice.“There can be no dedication to Canada’s future without knowing its past. I am a Canadian, free to speak without fear, free to worship in my own way, free to stand for what I think right, free to oppose what I believe wrong, or free to choose those who shall govern my country. This heritage of freedom I pledge to uphold for myself and all mankind.” (John G. Diefenbaker)