Opinion

FORSETH: Let's get 'broken' Canada on the way to recovery

"I hope that a renewed sense of the sacred will inspire personal humility."
Canada is broken
Canada is brokenImage generate by Meta AI
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Jagmeet Singh
Pierre Poileivre
Psalm 72:8

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news