Economic Indicators Laptop
Canada's per-person GDP is growing at its slowest rate since the 1930s and the Great Depression, according to a new study by the Fraser Institute, a non-partisan Canadian policy think-tank.

Per-person GDP, the value of goods and services per Canadian, is a common measure of prosperity, but, adjusted for inflation, per-person GDP in Canada grew by a dismal .8% between 2013 and 2022. 

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

(1) comment

dieraci13
Endless immigration from 3rd world countries will only impoverish us further. Neolib dreams of endless growth don't work when you combine disparate cultures and try to force them into ways of living they don't want

