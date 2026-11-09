Opinion

FORSETH: Mass immigration targets are a Liberal political calculation

The current ‘Levels Plan’ ignores past failures and threatens essential social services.
Prime Minister Mark Carney’s immigration plan puts Canada’s housing and public services in the spotlight.
Prime Minister Mark Carney’s immigration plan puts Canada’s housing and public services in the spotlight.Image courtesy of AI
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Mass Immigration
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Immigration Levels Plan
Budget 2026