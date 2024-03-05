FORSETH: More reports suggest vaccine-induced harms greater than admitted

One has to wonder: Did COVID-19 vaccines really reduce overall mortality during the pandemic? New reports are coming out all the time that challenge the government narrative. Recall... first we were told to have vaccine shots to prevent COVID-19 altogether. When vaccinated people got COVID-19 anyway, we were told that they would at least reduce the severity of symptoms when and if we got it. Myself, I never really did trust the numbers they gave us, but that was the message.Today, it's clear the mNRA-type vaccines did not help much overall. In regions where they were widely employed, death rates actually increased. But, most people did not get COVID-19, anyway. And while there are certainly people who suffered enduring effects, for the most part those who got it recovered. To the point of how well vaccines worked, a new report published by Correlation Research challenges the idea that COVID-19 vaccines have prevented deaths. Researchers claim here that after they assessed all-cause mortality in 17 countries, they found that COVID-19 vaccines didn’t have any beneficial effect on reducing general mortality. Instead, researchers found unprecedented peaks in high all-cause mortality in each country — especially among the elderly population where COVID-19 vaccination was strongly advocated — coincided with the rollout of third and fourth booster doses.The report claims a significant increase in all-cause mortality coinciding with extensive COVID-19 vaccine rollout. If true, their estimate of one death for every 800 injections globally is alarming.Among the key findings from the 180-page report are:In all countries included in the analysis, all-cause mortality increased when COVID-19 vaccines were deployed.Nine of the 17 countries had no detectable excess deaths following the World Health Organization’s March 11, 2020, declaration of the pandemic until the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.Unprecedented peaks in all-cause mortality were observed in January and February of 2022, coinciding with or following the rollout of booster shots in 15 of the 17 countries studied.Excess all-cause mortality during the vaccination period beginning in January 2021 was 1.74 million deaths — or one death per 800 injections—in the 17 countries studied.The vaccine-dose fatality rate (vDFR) increased with age, reaching almost 5% among those 90 years and older who received a fourth vaccine dose.Conclusion — causality proven.It is important to note that the conclusion is disputed. It is customary for all challenges to the official narratives to be challenged by self-identified fact checkers, such as this piece which asserts that excess deaths were attributable to COVID-19, not to the anti-COVID vaccines.However, the 17 countries studied (Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Malaysia, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand, Uruguay) comprise 9.1% of the worldwide population, 10.3% of worldwide COVID-19 injections (vaccination rate of 1.91 injections per person, all ages,) virtually every COVID-19 vaccine type and manufacturer and span four continents. In my view, the scientific tests for causality are amply satisfied, as extensively demonstrated in these sections of the present paper:• COVID-19 vaccines can cause death (but rarely)• Absence of excess mortality until the COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out• The COVID-19 vaccines did not save lives and appear to be lethal toxic agents• Strong evidence for a causal association and vaccine lethal toxicity• Causality in excess mortality is amply demonstrated• Implications regarding age-dependence of fatal toxicity of COVID-19 vaccinesAlso, there are no established facts to disprove the inferred and quantitative causal relation between the observed excess ACM peaks and the Paraphrase: temporarily associated COVID-19 vaccine and booster rollouts.Actual vaccine mortality is much larger than that incorrectly inferred from faulty data. There can be little doubt that the peaks in excess ACM are caused by the COVID-19 vaccinations, with a mean all-ages fatal toxicity by injection of vDFR = (0.126 ± 0.004) %, or approximately one death per 800 injections, which is reasonably expected to be globally representative.This is a staggering number, compared to what is generally believed about traditional vaccines, which is approximately one serious adverse effect per million (Malhotra, 2023.) It is three orders of magnitude (one thousand times) larger.In contrast to this large number from ACM data, the effective all-ages vDFR values inferred from other sources — the small number of autopsy confirmations, adverse effect monitoring of deaths, the small number of national vaccine injury compensation payments for deaths, pharmaceutical-industry clinical trial reports and death-certificates and corresponding government-reported cause-of-death statistics — for COVID-19 vaccines are significantly smaller, again by orders of magnitude.Therefore, we conclude with a high-degree of certainty that adverse-effect monitoring, clinical trial reports, and death certificate statistics greatly underestimate the fatal toxicity of the injections.The population-level age-dependence of vDFR (doubling every four years in age) and its large magnitude should induce governments to immediately implement an absolute pause on the baseless public health policy of prioritizing elderly people for injection with COVID-19 vaccines until valid risk-benefit analyses are made and publicly reported. I am sure controversies of more studies are in our future. A thoughtful reflective look at the scope of events from a political perspective, is to admit the social disruption and harm to society in general caused by government interventions. Lives were greatly disrupted. Children suffered from a disturbance in the school system. Thousands of businesses did not survive the government edicts. International commerce took a huge hit. Incidentally, we observe the lengths that the NDP-Liberals are going, to wriggle out of the COVID-19-related ArriveCan scam.Punitive governments still discriminate against thousands of Canadian nurses and doctors who refused the so-called vaccines and are still backlisted from medical employment, despite massive staff shortages of trained personnel. Canada will go to very expensive lengths to entice foreign medical workers, rather than apologize and re-employ blacklisted Canadian medical staff. It appears to me that the general consequences of well-meaning government interventions were, in summary, more damaging than COVID-19 itself.