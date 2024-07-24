FORSETH: O’Regan's resignation an example of Liberals fleeing a sinking ship

Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon has been sworn in as the federal Liberal’s new Minister for Labour and Seniors. In his first foray before the microphones as minister, he insisted that his caucus is firmly behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He reluctantly admitted that his party had challenges communicating its message to Canadians.He is not quite prepared to admit that the real problem is not the "communication of messages" but the content of the message. Most Canadians have come to know when they are being played by Liberal Party talking points.MacKinnon's swearing-in as a new cabinet minister was necessitated by Seamus O’Regan's announcement last Thursday that he was resigning from the Liberal Cabinet. O'Regan will remain a local MP until the next election but will not seek another term.With 16 Liberals having left or announced they won’t run in the next election, O’Regan's resignation is just the beginning. The list of departures will likely grow on the Liberal side before the House resumes in September, adding to the uncertainty within the party.The new minister, making his ‘solidarity’ comment, said the only thing he could say when facing questions in the current political climate. It now remains to be seen if the ministerial change will make any difference to this portfolio, or if he will become just another ‘place-holder,’ subject to the unpredictable whims of the Prime Minister’s Office.There is now a lot of hand-wringing among Liberal MPs as they feel the negatives from constituents in their ridings. Many speculate that the Prime Minister is going to have to decide what is his future. Well, says who? I believe Justin Trudeau has already clarified that he is staying, as he “has more work to do”.The next question regularly posed is what the Liberals can do to revive their popularity. The media almost begs, will Trudeau make changes? The talking heads say that the government has to change course and invent something to dazzle.From a Western political view, I think we have received what we are going to get from the Liberals. There is nothing they can do to save themselves. Accountability is coming for what they have done, what they have neglected, and for the Canadians they have hurt.I can hear Johnny Cash singing the lament, “I hear the train a-comin', it's rolling 'round the bend, And I ain't seen the sunshine since I don't know when, I'm stuck in Folsom prison, and time keeps draggin' on, But that train keeps a-rollin' on down to San Antone.Liberal MPs will tell you privately that they know there is little hope. Staying the course means they are on the Titanic.Federal politics is about service. From an elected MP’s perspective, the democratic institutions roll on with or without you. One may have given much and even individually accomplished some things. But the reality is that when you are gone from Parliament, few remember.Seamus O’Regan's decision to put family before the job is probably wise.