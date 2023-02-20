A new report from the non-profit Cochrane Library in the United Kingdom, a clearinghouse of healthcare information, confirms once again that most of the things that the government insisted people do during the pandemic were useless in preventing COVID infection or reducing COVID severity. Kenneth Green of the Fraser Institute brings this evidence to our attention once again.
The whole point about the Convoy was exactly that. The government was mandating Canadians for unjustified reasons, and average Canadians were not going to take it anymore. The federal government's behaviour created the Convoy. Now we have the final report from Commissioner Paul Rouleau that renders a political decision in favour of the government to absolve its response, rather than a legal decision.
It was a very strange reason for judgment, where Rouleau admits that rational people reviewing the evidence would probably come to a different conclusion from his. In doing so, it looks as though he essentially admits that he gave his rendering to provide political cover for the Liberal government, but hedged his own reputation with weasel words as sort of a personal protection for the longer term.
Drastic but justified, because of the failures of multiple agencies and levels of government. That is the core of Commissioner Paul Rouleau’s report on the unnecessary imposition of the Emergencies [War Measures] Act. He spreads the obvious around, to give Trudeau political cover.
Upon more sober second thought, Canadians now realize that governments should have known about all the mandate shortcomings. The limited value of self-isolation, lockdowns and closures had been well documented in biomedical, industrial health, and public health journals before 2020. They ultimately did not work very well for prevention.
The limitations were also documented in reports of high-profile governmental agencies including the World Health Organization. Our public health and medical officials have no excuse for not knowing or following this information — it was their job to know and act on that knowledge.
However, the Trudeau government still promoted masks, while shutting down the whole country. On its website it said, "Masks are one of the most effective individual public health measures that we can use to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19."
Nonsense. Canadians are still suffering from the effects of an array of wrong policies. These directives were described as nearly useless in the scientific and health literature existing at the time that they were implemented. Yet the government has not only refused to admit that their decisions about mandates were wrong on the scientific and health merits, they are also still supporting what they did. Commissioner Paul Rouleau wisely completely avoided the issues of the basic underlying reasons for the national outrage and backlash which bought on the Convoy.
Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre is correct to say that the Trudeau government created its own problem, just like governments in the US, the United Kingdom, and the EU.
Policymakers were a major part of the problem. They know it. Most Canadians know it. The scientific community knew it long ago. We are reminded of these facts again, yet too many still politically support these mandate perpetrators. From the federal Liberals, it feels like more than just an honest mistake.
The federal government should fund an immediate inspection of its entire catalogue of health and science publications involving COVID-19. All online publications from the government should be corrected. Governments across the country should also lay out new policies and guidelines they will implement to prevent the publication of misinformation and disinformation of this sort in the future. The well-being of Canada depends upon it.
Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP. He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.
