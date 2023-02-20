Report cover

A new report from the non-profit Cochrane Library in the United Kingdom, a clearinghouse of healthcare information, confirms once again that most of the things that the government insisted people do during the pandemic were useless in preventing COVID infection or reducing COVID severity. Kenneth Green of the Fraser Institute brings this evidence to our attention once again.

The whole point about the Convoy was exactly that. The government was mandating Canadians for unjustified reasons, and average Canadians were not going to take it anymore. The federal government's behaviour created the Convoy. Now we have the final report from Commissioner Paul Rouleau that renders a political decision in favour of the government to absolve its response, rather than a legal decision.

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

