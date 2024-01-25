FORSETH: Part of the fun of Carlson is watching the watchers

Tucker Carlson was invited to Calgary and disappointed neither his followers, nor the curious. From the reverberation, it has been most entertaining to observe the so-called observers. The evidence is that the legacy media did what they could to paint a dark ominous cloud over a local public event that featured Carlson: Tucker Carlson brought controversy to Danielle Smith's Calgary. The performance sold out in 48 hours, resulting in an Edmonton show being added.Carlson has built a massive following by skating close to the edge of truth and fairness in his nightly critiques of the American political social scene. In October 2020 it was announced that Tucker Carlson broke the record for the most-watched of any news show in history. With an average of more than 5.3 million people tuning in to his 8 p.m. Fox News show, he earned the distinction of having the highest-rated monthly viewership of any program in the history of cable news. The ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ show also took the number one spot in all of cable news across all viewership demographic categories, beating the CBS Evening News and others.Carlson has made a successful living by stirring things up and getting people to question the pablum fed by mainstream television news. He is quick to highlight the hypocrisy of the political left in an entertaining way. Naturally from his perspective, it is about ratings and creating viewer interest. If there was no provocation, who would pay attention? Where would be the advertising dollars? Carlson is in the entertainment business. As an aside, because of CBC’s negative interest from the public, folk are tuned off and CBC ratings are in the basement. Therefore, many Canadian taxpayers are riled about everyone paying for a huge bureaucratic TV monolith, that few find worth watching.Carlson made some jokes and jibes about Canada that certainly ruffled the Laurentian elite of central Canada. They don’t get his hyperbole and smiling mockery. And true to form, the mainstream media did their best to smugly smear the event as possibly threatening to Canada, and that attendees were misanthropes akin to Attila the Hun.Premier Danielle Smith made a brief appearance, but was careful to stay neutral about Carlson’s stage performance. However, there is a legitimate social backdrop in the most general sense, as reflected in negative polls on the federal government. There is a social and political divide in the country that has been pursued by Trudeau and company, that has gone far beyond competitive democratic discussion.Voters have many legitimate grievances against the federal government, in basic social policy, management of the economy, public safety, and medical and environmental mandates. Beyond maladministration, the NDP-Liberals also have been caught in major lies and corruption.The national mood has largely gone sour against the federal government. So, there is a ready audience for stinging entertainment performed at the expense of the federal establishment.Most are too young to recall the old-style stage performances by Rich Little who made a living mimicking and rudely making sport of the political duel between Lester Pearson and John Diefenbaker, two former prime ministers. Rich Little’s impersonations were sometimes harsh but revealing and very entertaining. It was all done in a time with only partial national TV coverage, and before the internet was invented. We did not think Canada was in peril.But back to the main point of observing the observers. Did any of the nationally syndicated reports about the Tucker Carlson performance anywhere near reflect the actual event? One can watch the CBC and feel like throwing a shoe at the screen. There is no denying that there is a mean-spirited agenda to blacken anyone who speaks up against corruption and dishonesty and promotes public accountability, especially if it is directed towards the NDP-Liberal government. Carlson may sometimes be rude and provocative. But entertainment can also be found by watching his media observers who have tunnel-vision and an axe to grind, as they are an unsuspecting part of the show.