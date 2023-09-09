Convention crowd
Convention Screengrab

Pierre Poilievre gave his most important speech so far in his political life, and his audience was not disappointed.

In the setting of theatre in the round without a podium, Pierres’s wife Anaida gave the crowd a credible well-received introduction. When Pierre finally took the stage, he had the excited audience in his hands. He delivered a rally speech focussing on the Convention’s "common sense" message. It was a flawless performance and the room was with him all the way.

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I too enjoyed his speech, PP has brought me hope once again, a feeling my scent felt since the freedom convoy. Listening to him speak is such a contrast to a Trudeau speech of “ums, ahhhs, and drink box juice thingys” PP is intelligent, a great leader and an inspiration, all things I expect from a leader. I don’t ask my government for anything l, except to get out of the way, don’t take more from me than they need, don’t give out

More than people need, and manage taxes to minimize the amount I pay, and PP I’m sure will do just that. Now I have heard so many people here whining and complaining, I say to them, stop, stop the B itching, tgis isn’t what we do, conservatives go to work and get things done, if you want to whine and cry get the ***k out of the way and let the rest of us fix this mess.’

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Expect our Trudeau infected and corrupted MSM fake news complex to throw everything they can at PP 24/7 365 while protecting the pedophile Trudeau

