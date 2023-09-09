Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP. He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.
Pierre Poilievre gave his most important speech so far in his political life, and his audience was not disappointed.
In the setting of theatre in the round without a podium, Pierres’s wife Anaida gave the crowd a credible well-received introduction. When Pierre finally took the stage, he had the excited audience in his hands. He delivered a rally speech focussing on the Convention’s "common sense" message. It was a flawless performance and the room was with him all the way.
The measured enthusiasm of his delivery outlined hope and possibilities, and was loaded with specific examples of the stark contrast between a Trudeau administration and a Poilievre government. The central message was a choice between a common-sense Conservative government that makes life more affordable and safer, or a reckless NDP-Liberal coalition that has ruined the economic life of too many Canadians. His narrative was sprinkled with humour, like the line -that last winter was so cold in Ottawa that we saw Justin with his hands in his own pockets.
Pierre's fluent French was on full display. He repeated how good things were before Trudeau, and how they could be better again. He painted a clear picture of a folksy home of hope, where hard work pays off. He concluded by creating a rosy scene of an optimistic nation he would lead. “Ladies and gentlemen, that is what bring it home means. These are our people. They are our country. This our home, let's bring it home!” He ends, to resounding cheers and a standing ovation.
Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP. He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.
(2) comments
I too enjoyed his speech, PP has brought me hope once again, a feeling my scent felt since the freedom convoy. Listening to him speak is such a contrast to a Trudeau speech of “ums, ahhhs, and drink box juice thingys” PP is intelligent, a great leader and an inspiration, all things I expect from a leader. I don’t ask my government for anything l, except to get out of the way, don’t take more from me than they need, don’t give out
More than people need, and manage taxes to minimize the amount I pay, and PP I’m sure will do just that. Now I have heard so many people here whining and complaining, I say to them, stop, stop the B itching, tgis isn’t what we do, conservatives go to work and get things done, if you want to whine and cry get the ***k out of the way and let the rest of us fix this mess.’
Expect our Trudeau infected and corrupted MSM fake news complex to throw everything they can at PP 24/7 365 while protecting the pedophile Trudeau
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.