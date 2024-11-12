FORSETH: Poor Karina Gould... she still believes in the Trudeau program

If one wonders what the Liberal Party thinks about Leadership and the next election, their House Leader Karina Gould revealed it, when Liberal pundit David Herle sympathetically interviewed her on his podcast. Their fantasy plan is to govern until the 45th Canadian federal election, which Liberals say will likely be October 27, 2025. Trudeau will lead and won’t be replaced. The Liberal Caucus are believers, for sensible Canadians appreciate all the good things the Liberal government has done. Canadians should also be reminded, just how fearful everyone should be for how Conservatives will destroy the Liberal dream.Liberal House Leader Karina Gould, at 37 years old, appears to have ‘Liberal brain dysfunction.’ She admits still having Harper derangement syndrome. Gould believes the myths about Harper taking away Canadians' rights. She still talks about “fighting climate change” as a top priority, even when Canadians know better. She has the naïve notion that as Trudeau leads in the election next fall, the government will survive despite the polls because elections matter. She oozes arrogant smugness that her Liberals have delivered beneficial government. She promotes the myth that Canadians should be very fearful of Pierre Poilievre, for he will cut away everything the wonderful Liberals have accomplished.She comes with a ‘Liberal brain’ naturally, as a product of Liberal party education, being a Liberal Party Youth and a devotee of the Liberal version of Canadian history, such as the fawning over the legacy of Prime Minister Lester Pearson. She still laments Prime Minister Harper’s accomplishments. “Imagine if Harper hadn’t ripped up those child-care deals, the Kelowna Accord, and opted out of the Kyoto Protocol, how much further ahead Canada would have been.” Thus does she reveal her classic Liberal brain fog. And she has a Masters Degree!After handling a couple of other ministerial portfolios, and now as Liberal leader of the government in the House of Commons, she says she manages the daily business of the House, decides the legislative agenda, is the Liberal coach of question period, and determines which Minister answers what questions. She liaises and negotiates with the other party house leaders, Conservative Andrew Scheer, Bloc Alain Therrien, and NDP Peter Julian. She is the Liberal representative on the Commons Board of Internal Economy.She concludes that the current impasse in the Commons is all the Conservatives' fault for gamesmanship. She would never admit that the un-redacted documents that Parliament has summoned might incriminate the government.The government says it “cares," yet it has long talked about distractions and has not focused on what voters really care about. Most people in Western countries are not particularly concerned or worried about policies to address climate change. They dwell on more tangible things like affordability, the government's role in it and access to quality healthcare. The government has not been concentrating on matters directly affecting people's daily lives.In spite of what pollsters say, Gould says they are not going to turn away from who they are as a government, so their climate change policies will continue. However, she boasts about their financial incentives for new housing and the dental plan assistance for seniors. Manwhile, Canadians are worried about paying the rent, the mortgage, and the groceries.The Liberals will continue the carbon tax because they believe it is a good policy. She still uses the dishonest phrase “a price on pollution.” (Carbon dioxide is what plants need to live and produce oxygen. It is not pollution.)However, Canadians don’t think the green mandates are wise. It is impossible to make people believe that you pay money to the government, and then the government pays you back more than you paid.The carbon tax is a disincentive penalty fine for buying the wrong product, and thereby, it is intended for customers to buy more environmentally correct choices to green the planet. The Liberals chose to provide rebate transfers directly to people to make the Liberals look good. They also were determined not to give the carbon tax as transfers back to the provinces “so that Doug Ford could build more highways or Jason Kenny build more coal plants.”She believes Justin Trudeau should lead the Liberals into the next election because Pierre Poilievre is so scary. She said that even as contemptible as Harper was, he managed to keep the more extreme members of his party under the wing. In contrast, Pierre Poilievre came to prominence directly because of extreme elements within the conservatives, and he is actually one of them. In contrast, she says Canada needs a leader of experience who has successfully steered the country through some tough times and has the “energy and ability to fight for the Canada we need in the world.”Despite the dismal polls, Gould believes that elections matter. During the next campaign, Trudeau will make the case for the Liberal vision. She deflects, that people are also not really paying attention right now to how dangerous are the Conservatives, and how extreme they are. She says the choice in the next election will be clear. She consequently signals that in the election, the Liberals will launch a smear campaign against Poilievre and the Conservatives. She is hoping for a repeat of the miracle political change of 2015. “We have something good to offer”, she says. She believes the Liberals will have comparatively the best plan for Canadians to be revealed during the election.Her theme was that Canadians must value Trudeau while learning to fear Poilievre. Gould claims Conservatives have a hidden agenda. The social conservative wing of the Conservative Party is to be loathed and feared. She says that Poilievre can’t do anything inconsistent with the radical social conservative wing, for they will "take him out," just like they did to Leader Erin O'Toole.In her biased view, Poilievre will seriously change Canada as we know it. He will cut government programs and services. “It is going to be slash and burn in a way we haven’t seen before.” Poilievre will also be a threat to democracy. “He is all in, on taking peoples rights away”.She is proud of their policies: "The legacy of our government, and history will be kind to us, is that we are building a more inclusive Canada that is enabling a more equitable society for all of us.” “It is very satisfying to see people benefit from the law and policies we put in place."Reflecting upon what she said and how she rationalized, it truly is derangement syndrome.