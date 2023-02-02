Lockdowns
Courtesy of Fraser Institute

Government-mandated stay-at-home orders, school and business shutdowns, mandatory face masks, all imposed to supposedly stop the spread of COVID-19, had little or no effect on expected mortality rates. However, the collateral damage to society was huge, both medically and economically.

Doug Allen

Simon Fraser University's Professor Doug Allen, a noted critic of the COVID response by governments at all levels.

So contends Prof. Douglas Allen in his new report, Lockdown: A Final Assessment. The evidence he presents makes a strong case that entire strategy was a huge government error.

Doug Allen report
WEF celebration of lockdowns

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

