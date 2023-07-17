Alberta has filed 25 criminal charges against a company involved in auditing carbon offsets.
The courts can decide who's right and who's wrong.
But, this action reveals deeper trouble in a complicated industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars annually.
Carbon offsets are bought and sold under a trading system when the government places a price on carbon dioxide emissions. The “bad behavior tax” was created to coerce companies to adjust their operations to respond to the political policies concerning climate change.
Since 2007, Alberta has run a mandatory carbon offset system for large carbon dioxide producers, such as oil and gas companies, landfills, and food processing firms. Companies purchase credits to offset their carbon production. The credits are created by others who reduce emissions by building wind farms or installing solar panels. To ensure accuracy, the credits are supposed to be verified by third-party auditors.
The Alberta charges are against a third-party verifier, Amberg Corp, related to the Emissions Management and Climate Resilience Act.
The charges include providing false information and breaching rules related to auditing and verifying carbon offsets. It is alleged that they provided false information, performed functions of a third-party assurance provider without the required qualifications and failed to comply with the rules and requirements set out in the Standard for Validation, Verification, and Audit. The next court date is July 19.
In 2020, large carbon producers in Alberta made $548 million in payments under Alberta's offset rules. Carbon markets are complex, therefore transparent practices for verifying the traded offsets are fundamental for the overall system to work.
I wrote in the Western Standard on June 23 that: “One of the prescriptions is promoting carbon offsets. However, claiming 'net zero' allows industry to so-called 'greenwash their operations.'
The scheme is to have industrial processes continue while paying farmers, foresters and others to offset their emissions through trapping carbon in soil and trees.
They then establish markets to trade the carbon. These transactions and credit systems do not reduce emissions; they simply re-assign responsibility. The industry continues while claiming to be net-zero by buying offsets. It’s another theory that does not measure in the real world.
More than a decade of carbon trading has shown that carbon markets are ineffective at reducing their enemy, CO2. This fantasy has been plagued by fraud and creative accounting.”
Currently, the price of a tonne of carbon dioxide in Alberta is $65. That will more than double by 2030 to $170 per tonne, as part of a political deal between the province and federal government. This penalty tax was created in the hope that companies would be more likely to develop new technologies to reduce their carbon dioxide production.
However, critics say carbon trading allows companies to appear like they're making a difference, but the trading market does little to actually do anything that can be verified about global warming.
Canadian jurisdictions run several different carbon trading systems, including the mandatory reductions compliance system in Alberta.
Farmers who implement environmental changes can have them verified by an independent auditor, which generates offset credits that are then sold to large carbon dioxide creators. Ideally, this exchange is supposed to put money back into the hands of farmers, theoretically reducing manmade carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
If Canada is going to continue this scheme, the evidence so far from the implementation indicates that a national standard is required. Buying a credit for one tonne of carbon anywhere in the country must come with a guarantee, and can be traded anywhere within Canada. There must be a simple credible national system.
Most Canadians are unaware of this complex system and the huge amount of our tax dollars floating around. They are also unaware of what the Liberals are up to on the international stage and what they are boastfully committing Canada to pay to other nations in exchange for bragging rights at the gatherings of the elites at international climate conferences.
This month Environment and Climate Change Minister, Steven Guilbeault, announced Canada is contributing an additional $450 million to support developing countries to pay for climate action. (Note: Early on, the Liberals changed the ministerial department name of “Environment Canada” to “Environment and Climate Change Canada”.
Canadian taxpayers observe their money being deposited into the Green Climate Fund (GCF) — used by others to implement the Paris Agreement.
Remember that on Dec. 12, 2015, Canada and 194 other countries made a deal in Paris, an ambitious, grandiose, inflated wish to fight climate change and limit the global average temperature rise to below 2°C and to pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C.
The bottom line is that if nations spend trillions ineffectively on poorly designed climate policies, not only are we not properly responding to climate change, but we're wasting an enormous amount of money that could’ve been spent on fixing many other urgent needs.
Canada has spent an estimated $60 billion since 2015 — with billions more promised.
How's that working out? We don't know because the government does not do a cost/benefit analysis on the programs or spending. They don't want to know because if the public found out how poor they were, there would be a revolution in the streets. As the federal Ministry of the Environment has said, it "cannot estimate whether any regulation had its intended effect."
‘Greenhouse Gas Effect Does Not Exist,’ Says Swiss Physicist
Hot on the heels of a German scientist publicly saying there is no such thing as the ‘greenhouse effect’, a Swiss physicist now says the same thing.
Thomas Allmendinger, an independent Swiss physicist, has conducted a series of experiments published in peer-reviewed scientific journals that call into question the physical principles of the greenhouse gas theory.
Allmendinger, an independent scholar educated at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, has dared to challenge the conventional politically correct climate dictum that CO2 is a greenhouse gas with unique global warming properties.
In a series of articles published in scientific journals, Allmendinger has argued that his experimental research with the thermal absorption of infrared radiation (IR) has proved that “atmospheric trace gases such as carbon dioxide do not have any influence on the climate.”
https://principia-scientific.com/greenhouse-gas-effect-does-not-exist-says-swiss-physicist/
“Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past.” — The Independent, March, 20, 2000
“Northern Hemisphere Snow Cover At 56-Year High.” — ZeroHedge, Nov. 24, 2022
We feel confident in saying that not a single prediction of global warming catastrophe has occurred. The alarmists know their forecasts of doom have been comically wrong. But rather than admit their errors, they point to natural events as evidence that they’re not wrong and keep warning us that the end is near.
There must be something wrong with them.
It was David Viner, a senior research scientist at the University of East Anglia’s climatic research unit, who told the Independent in 2000 that within just a few years, winter snow was going to become “a very rare and exciting event.”
“Children just aren’t going to know what snow is,” he said, 22 years before snow cover in the Northern Hemisphere reached a record high.
Retired meteorologist Anthony Watts called Viner’s foolish statement “likely one of the most cited articles ever that illustrates the chutzpah and sheer hubris on display from a climate scientist who was so certain he could predict the future with certainty.”
What is the difference, if any, between the climate alarmists and the religious cults that predict the end of the world, and rather than humbly rethink their premises after their predictions fail, claim that they just got the day wrong and double down on the loco?
Our answer: The only real difference is that while the doomsday cults have no political power and are routinely skewered by the media, the climate alarmists have nearly unchallenged political clout, deep and wide institutional patronage, and the uncritical support of a press that is not merely sympathetic but actively promotes a deception agenda.
We’re not saying the climate alarmists are insane. But we feel it is our duty to point out that they do say the same things over and over and expect that this time they’ll get it right.
The concept of burying CO2 is Scientifically ignorant & certainly no benefit to a country covered in Wheat Fields & Forests.
CO2 is NOT Carbon . . . it is a harmless Gas than enables the growth of plants . . . many of which man depends on for food. If CO2 doubled tomorrow no one but the Petunias would notice. To be a problem for life it would have to pass 60,000 ppm.
Dr Darko Butina Physicist says "We know that the total emissions/reabsorption of CO2 by nature makes emissions of CO2 by burning fossil fuels totally insignificant and lost in the instrumental accuracy levels.”
The IPCC/UN propaganda demonizes CO2 . . . yet the vast majority of GH Gas on the planet is Water Vapor . . . most created by Ocean Evaporation which is impossible to constrain. And of course cannot be tied to YOUR Wallet!
Some more Real Science "We know that every single molecule of CO2 is surrounded by 2500 molecules that are NOT CO2 and therefore any theoretical blanket built from CO2 fibers that supposedly is surrounding the Earth is practically made of NOTHING.”
And the Elephant in the room . . . the IPCC & their 100+ Komputers have been WRONG for 30 years . . . . why you ask? "We know that all the knowledge about the physical world comes from experiments that can be validated and not from calculations that cannot be validated. And yet, everything about man-made global warming is about calculations and NOTHING about measurements."
The whole CO2 affects our weather and is our enemy is the biggest hoax ever devised. It is very strange that supposedly intelligent people have bought into it and all the scams that are associated with it.
If the government really wanted to reduce emissions, it would simply lower the maximum permissible emissions and throw the CEO's who ignore the limits in jail. But reducing emissions is not not why the governments run these carbon credit money schemes. They run them for the money and only for the money.
And none of these credit schemes have prevented even a single C02 molecule from being released. But they have created an entire new class of valueless rent-seekers who exist for the sole purpose of extorting lucrative amounts of money out of legitimate companies and their customers.
Carbon trading is a scam that has created millionaires like AL Gore. Just like the 6 decades long "man made climate change" scam.
China is the greatest beneficiary of this scam as the west is determined to cut their own throats with expensive and unreliable wind and solar power.
Carbon trading is simply a means for the elites to continue their lifestyle unhindered by worries about their own carbon footprint. If CO2 is causing climate change(which I don’t believe it is) then it doesn’t matter who produces it, or how wealthy you are, and being able to pay for your ability to “ruin” the planet is insane.
Where Does the Carbon Dioxide Really Come From?
Professor Ian Plimer's book in a brief summary:
PLIMER: "Okay, here's the bombshell. The volcanic eruption in Iceland. Since its first spewing of volcanic ash, it has, in just FOUR DAYS, NEGATED EVERY SINGLE EFFORT you have made in the past five years to control CO2 emissions on our planet - all of you.
Of course, you know about this evil carbon dioxide that we are trying to suppress - it's that vital chemical compound that every plant requires to live and grow and to synthesize into oxygen for us humans and all animal life.
The volcanic ash emitted into the Earth's atmosphere in just four days - yes, FOUR DAYS - by that volcano in Iceland has totally erased every single effort you have made to reduce the evil beast, carbon. And there are around 200 active volcanoes on the planet spewing out this crud at any one time - EVERY DAY.
I shouldn't spoil this 'touchy-feely tree-hugging' moment and mention the effect of natural solar and cosmic activity, and the well-recognized 800-year global heating and cooling cycle, which keeps happening despite our completely insignificant efforts to affect climate change.
And I do wish I had a silver lining to this volcanic ash cloud, but the fact of the matter is that the wildfire season across the western USA and Australia this year alone will negate your efforts to reduce carbon in our world for the next two to three years. And it happens every year.
Ian Rutherford Plimer is an Australian geologist, professor emeritus of earth sciences at the University of Melbourne, professor of mining geology at the University of Adelaide, and the publisher of 130 scientific papers, six books, who edited the Encyclopedia of Geology.
Justin Trudeau flies around the world burning more jet fuel than likely any other Canadian in history, but its alright because "he" buys the Carbon credits... I think its more likely we are buying the jet fuel and the Carbon credits, likely paying for his private jet and he leads a jet setting glamorous lifestyle on our dime.
I hope they get to the truth of this scheme and the judge seizes all assets and sells them and the money is refunded to the Alberta taxpayers, but that's probably naive.
