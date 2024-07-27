FORSETH: Rescinding BC vax rules a clear NDP cynical ploy

British Columbia Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says that after four years of mask mandates, vaccination restrictions, and employment rules, including the vaccination requirement for healthcare workers, have all been rescinded. In a way, this is a backhanded way to admit the critics were right all along.On a seemingly ordinary Friday, Henry dropped a bombshell that all remaining public health orders and restrictions had been lifted, catching many off guard.B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad and B.C. United Kevin Falcon have long been highly critical of the governing NDP’s health policy.With no sign of contrition or apology, Henry says that after reviewing the data, she is confident the province has reached the point where there is no longer a need for the public health emergency. With a straight face, she said she was grateful to the people of B.C. who did their best to support each other with compassion throughout these most challenging times. In fact, Henry has lifted mandates for healthcare workers not out of genuine concern for public health, but because Eby's radical NDP is worried about the coming election. The government is sinking in the polls, and election day is October 19. “What is different from yesterday or several months ago?” asked John Rustad, BC Conservative Leader. Making the change at this point recognizes a political reality. The scientific and medical reasons for extraordinary measures were long past, but Eby continued the draconian policies. Just the other day in a press conference, with an added sneer when questioned, Eby defended his government policy and then half-blamed Henry for the unnecessary continuation.The change comes from an obstinate NDP government sinking in the polls just before an election. They are making moves to limit the political points being scored against them by the B.C. Conservatives and the B.C. United Party. It is a defensive political move, clearly showing the stakes at play.The tragic fact is that every other jurisdiction in North America had already hired back workers and ended restrictive mandates. British Columbians should not have had to wait for an election to end such prohibitions and to get the doors open to hire healthcare workers back. The disparity is stark — they never should have been fired in the first place.The overdue decision comes after sustained political pressure. It highlights the NDP’s failure to act in the best interests of healthcare professionals and the public. It became apparent that the NDP’s delayed response was a failure of leadership.For months, healthcare professionals have advocated for removing the mandates. The unnecessary pig-headed policy severely strained staffing levels in an already overburdened system.The NDP’s delayed response was a clear example of their failure to recognize the broad consensus and act first in priority for the hurting public instead of defending a bureaucracy.Eby’s government made a misplaced administrative choice that could be seen as disregarding the well-being of those on the front lines. It only took action when the political pressure made it inevitable. In typical defensive style, the NDP is now trying to take credit for a decision that should have been made two years ago. This decision would have alleviated the system's unnecessary stress and staffing shortages. Likely, hospital death rates have been affected. Moreover, Henry admitted that fewer than 200 people in B.C. hospitals had a positive COVID-19 test last week.In 2024, British Columbia witnessed the closure of 188 emergency rooms due to staffing shortages, with rural areas being hit the hardest. This was a consequence of the unreasonably delayed response in lifting mandates. The healthcare system is in crisis, and the lack of timely action exacerbated the situation. It was about policy bias, where an individual’s needs should have come before the system, and a patient’s rights should come before healthcare system formulas. Healthcare administration must be pragmatic and people-centered. Policy must be based on science, respect individual freedoms, and prioritize the effective, accountable functioning of the healthcare system.Thousands of healthcare professionals lost their jobs while the public faced a healthcare staffing crisis under the NDP administration. Elsewhere, it has been documented about the vaccination scams and how the no-contact mandates, masks, etc., had little overall value. It’s devastating to consider how many professionals left B.C. instead of waiting for the rules to change.To avoid appearing wrong, the province is making it mandatory for healthcare workers to disclose their immunization status, including COVID-19, influenza, and measles vaccines. The false justification claim is that collecting these records will allow healthcare administrators to make staffing decisions during an exposure, outbreak, or future pandemic. These could include masking, modified duties, or exclusion from work, depending on the circumstances. The socialists continue their heavy hand.The mandatory reporting requirement cames into effect Friday. It applies to healthcare workers in health authority-operated and contracted facilities, including doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, volunteers, and contractors.However, the B.C. Conservatives continue to call for Henry to be fired over her handling of both the pandemic and the ongoing street drug overdose crisis.After BC declared COVID-19 a public health emergency on March 18, 2020, the orders were finally rescinded. Over the last four years, people have been forced to change their life routines, and the public has experienced unnecessary, turbulent social upheaval.Why is the COVID-19 vaccination policy being rescinded? It is a political reality, but not according to the government. To avoid embarrassment, they claim the policy was intended to be reviewed periodically. They then falsely claim that high COVID-19 vaccination rates and public health guidance have successfully allowed most workplaces to operate with minimal COVID-related restrictions. To blur accountability, the narrative continues by saying the future trajectory of the pandemic remains uncertain, but the current environment indicates the policy is no longer necessary to promote the health and safety of employees and other individuals.To appear vigilant and relevant, they pose, “Does rescinding H.R. Policy 25 affect all workplaces? Are there other orders or mandates? Provincial Health Officer orders still require vaccination for employees in some workplaces, including Maples Adolescent Treatment Centre, Burnaby Inpatient Assessment Unit, Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, Health care settings, and Community health care clinics provided by ministries. While no longer required, the B.C. Public Service strongly encourages employees to remain current on their COVID-19 vaccinations.The employment status of individuals terminated for non-compliance with H.R. Policy 25 stays the same because the policy has been rescinded. Employees terminated for non-compliance with the policy can re-apply for a job with the B.C. Public Service.There is no poser like an NDP government poser.