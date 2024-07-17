FORSETH: Schadenfreude — there's no room for it in Canada

With all the culture wars, the social media cancelling of people, and now again, a political shooting war in the US presidential election, people's reactions or non-reactions to such events reveal their character. This kind of social stress can make grown-ups behave like children. Schadenfreude (German for "harm-joy") is the experience of self-satisfaction that comes from witnessing the troubles or humiliation of another. The English word for it is ‘epicaricacy’, from the 18th century. Schadenfreude has been detected in children as young as two-years-old, and may be a primary social emotion establishing "inequity aversion", as observed in the 2014 publication by Shamay-Tsoory, "There is no joy like malicious joy: schadenfreude in young children".Rejoicing at or deriving pleasure from the misfortunes of others is a game for too many in politics. On Twitter (X), the "snarly" of the Liberal-Trudeau defenders (there still are a few) recently have been posting anti-Conservative smears and inventing Conservative incongruities to support their indefensible Justin Trudeau, then trying to skewer Pierre Poilievre and relish in their fake triumph.However, attempted murder is never a political talking point. The social consequences of a US presidential assassination are grievous for the world.Yet even here in Canada, seven in 10 Canadians say they feel the country is "broken." Our leaders don't tell the truth, and public confidence in the media and what the government tells us is at an all-time low.A few Canadian recent samples from Twitter X goes like this. “It is unacceptable for Poilievre to say, "I am also happy that the suspected shooter is dead," in public. Such a statement is entirely inappropriate for someone in a leadership position.” “We’ve received several messages from Liberal friends saying they're sorry he missed. Too bad Poilievre included the last sentence, but it's a lot better than what I have been getting.”“You may not agree with everything a leader says, but we should expect them to say what they think and tell the truth. Pierre has a different opinion than you, but he's unafraid to be honest. That's not political, it's human.”“So.... who wanted the shooter to be broadcasting whatever his philosophy and agenda was in the courts of the land for ten years before all of his legal avenues run out and finally costs millions that could have been put too much better use feeding the poor?”Additionally, Dr. Karen Pinder, a professor in the faculty of medicine at UBC, posted on X Saturday evening — “One person in the crowd was killed, and two other people were critically injured. The shooter was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper. "Damn, so close. Too bad,” In response to a reply wishing the shooter had better aim, Pinder said, "What a glorious day it could have been." Pinder’s account has since been deleted.That was a shocker from an educated adult who was very childish. Schadenfreude.The reactions continue. Issues will be raised about how good your response was, what kind of reaction seems to get social approval, and what is denounced.One thing is clear: The general social media atmosphere strongly contributed to the shooting event. Ideas become language that then begets behaviour. Many lack normal social control and respond more childlike without an adult perspective.Moreover, there is a difference between sharp debate and political wit, and raw vilification and smear. My observation is that Canadian conservatives do not engage in such extremes, as they have enough real events and facts to make silly putty out of Liberal Party talking points. Trudeau is in our face for the world to see. Conversely, as the polls worsen for the Trudeau camp and their excuses no longer cover, a nasty cadre has appeared on social media against Conservatives, who have raised the political temperature. May we not have ideas in Canada that become language, which becomes extreme behaviour.Everyone needs to wait for extra details. There are reasonable explanations for the phone video taken by a bystander showing the gunman crawling on the roof and getting into position with his rifle. We must wait as the conspiracy notions fly, as most will become known in due course.We do know that a young man took his father's gun, positioned himself on a roof, shot at Trump, and killed a man in the rally audience. Within seconds of his shooting, he was shot dead.Although we do not know what motivated this man, we are all well aware of the larger social context of the American political atmosphere. Let it not happen in Canada. We are all responsible for controlling ourselves first and being careful about negatively poisoning the political air. There is no place for Schadenfreude.