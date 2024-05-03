FORSETH: Sorting out the truth about whose war it is, in Ukraine

As Russian agents continue to spread disinformation about the validity of NATO support for Ukraine, it is important to set the record straight. It is important to de-bunk Russian disinformation on NATO's aims and you may depend that Russian agents in Canada work overtime to divide Canadians and to support home-grown contrarian voices that question why the West should support Ukraine. Let us start be acknowledging that it was Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, that shattered peace in Europe. And indeed, NATO's Strategic Concept says that Russia is the most direct threat to Allies' security and peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area. In what follows, I draw heavily on public statements from NATO.First, it is important to understand that Russia works to establish spheres of influence and control over countries through subversion, coercion, aggression, and annexation. It uses conventional, as well as cyber and hybrid means — including disinformation — against NATO Allies and partners. Canada has been vulnerable, especially under the Trudeau administration.Putin has stated that his goal is not to gain a bit of extra territory but to subdue all of Ukraine. They will not swap land for peace. They want it all. If they prevail, perhaps Poland will be next. The world has seen this kind of warmongering before. Ukraine is fighting for us all. This war will be over only when the Russians no longer want to fight — and they will only stop fighting when they clearly realize they cannot win. Now is the time to convince them that their invasion will fail. Myth: Russia claims NATO is at war with Russia in Ukraine.FACT: NATO is not at war with Russia. NATO does not seek confrontation. NATO supports Ukraine in its right to self-defence, as enshrined in the UN Charter. In response to Russia's aggressive actions, NATO continues to strengthen defence to make sure there is no room for a misunderstanding that NATO is ready to protect and defend every ally.NATO is a defensive Alliance. The core task is to keep member nations safe. NATO will continue to protect their one billion people and safeguard freedom and democracy, under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty.Myth: Russia claims NATO promised Russia it would not expand after the Cold War.FACT: Such an agreement was never made. NATO’s door has been open to new members since it was founded in 1949. No treaty signed by NATO allies and Russia included provisions on NATO membership. Decisions on NATO membership are taken by consensus among all Allies. Russia does not have a veto.The wording “NATO expansion” is already part of the myth. NATO did not hunt for new members or work to “expand eastward.” NATO respects every nation's right to choose its path, and membership is a decision for NATO Allies and those countries who wish to join.Myth: Russia claims NATO's deployments are a threat to Russia.FACT: In response to Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and destabilization of eastern Ukraine in 2014, NATO suspended practical cooperation with Russia, while maintaining political and military dialogue. They deployed four multinational battlegroups to the Baltic States and Poland in 2016. Before Russia's aggressive actions in 2014, there was no deployment of combat-ready NATO troops in the eastern part of the Alliance.Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, NATO further reinforced its deterrence and defense posture. They doubled the number of multinational battlegroups in the east of the Alliance from four to eight and put 40,000 troops under direct NATO command. They continue to do what is needed to protect and defend every inch of Allied soil.NATO exercises and military deployments are not directed against Russia or any other country. Outside NATO territory, the Alliance has a KFOR peacekeeping mission in Kosovo based on a United Nations Security Council mandate, and a ‘train and assist mission’ in Iraq contributing to the fight against terrorism at the request of the Iraqi government.It is Russia's aggressive action that has shattered peace in Europe and undermined international security and stability. As well as its aggression against Ukraine, Russia has military bases and soldiers in Georgia and Moldova without the consent of their governments.Myth: Russia says that Ukraine will not join NATO.FACT: Ukraine will likely become a member of NATO. NATO supports every country's right to choose its internal security arrangements, including Ukraine. NATO's door remains open. NATO Allies decide on NATO membership. Russia does not have a veto.NATO has also agreed on a new multi-year assistance program to help the Ukrainian armed forces transition from Soviet-era to NATO standards and strengthen Ukraine's security and defense sector to resist further Russian aggression. In Vilnius, (Lithuania) Allied leaders reiterated that Ukraine's future is in NATO.Myth: Russia says NATO's out-of-area operations prove that the alliance is not defensive.FACT: NATO intervened in the former Yugoslavia to stop bloodshed and save lives. From 1992-1995, NATO conducted several military operations in Bosnia, including enforcing a no-fly zone and providing air support for UN peacekeepers. These activities were mandated by the United Nations Security Council, of which Russia is a member. NATO air strikes against Bosnian Serb positions in 1995 helped pave the way for the Dayton peace agreement, which ended the war in Bosnia that had killed over 100,000 people. From 1996, NATO-led multinational peacekeeping forces in Bosnia also included troops from Russia. The European Union took over that mission in 2004.NATO's operation in Kosovo in 1999 followed a year of intense international diplomatic efforts, which included Russia, to end the conflict. The UN Security Council repeatedly branded the ethnic cleansing in Kosovo and the growing number of refugees as a threat to international peace and security. NATO's mission helped end large-scale and sustained violations of human rights and the killing of civilians. KFOR, NATO's ongoing peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, has a UNSC mandate (UNSCR 1244) and is supported by both Belgrade and Pristina.The NATO-led operation in Libya in 2011 was launched under the authority of two UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs 1970 and 1973), neither of which was opposed by Russia. UNSCR 1973 authorized the international community to take all necessary measures to protect civilians and civilian populated areas under threat of attack. This is what NATO did, with the political and military support of regional states and members of the Arab League.Canadians need to remind themselves that there is evil in this world and that it is relentless. We must maintain clear international policies that prevent rogue states from pursuing their nefarious goals. There can be no isolation, neutrality, or neglect from Canada.