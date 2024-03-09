FORSETH: State of the podium at the big address

Along with a reported 32 million Americans, I watched President Biden's State of the Union Address. It was what we expected, a campaign speech, cantering through the usual Democratic Party talking points. One of life's blessings that I have always cherished is the time when I was able to visit that room, and stand at that very spot at the Member's podium just below where the President stood. I recall holding onto that podium for a moment and gazing up into that hallowed chamber. And I reflected upon all that had been said from there, over so many years by so many important people on the momentous occasions during which America set its path. On Thursday night, did I hear the echoes of past greatness?This time, it was rather ordinary. There's nothing wrong with ordinary: extraordinary often means something is wrong, such as when President George Bush spoke after the 9/11 attack, or the memorable Ronald Reagan speeches.What was memorable to me this time however, was following the facial expressions of the new House Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. The rules of the House determine that directly behind the President’s lectern is seated the vice president on the viewer's left and on the right, the elected Speaker of the HouseJohnson, of course, is a Republican.His facial expressions were in full view for most of the speech that was broadcast to the whole world. Remember that world leaders were watching, likely including Russia's President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. Speaker Johnson was the “tell” for me. He was more fully aware than anyone of the background dealings and nasty nuances behind the summaries from President Biden. For every bold assertion that was made, there is a back story of many layers. What one hears of nice-sounding words are out-of-context assertions. The changing facial expressions of Johnson, his brows, lips, and eyes were the contrasting story. Johnson was restrained but had one of the worst poker faces in American politics. His eyebrows arched and fell; he pursed his lips; he couldn’t decide to smile or frown.There was the very occasional eye roll; he looked down; he shook his head; he smiled; he looked amused and patient. Overall, he looked not pleased at all. His brows, lips, and eyes told a story.He had the privilege of trying to control his facial expressions for about 60 minutes on international television. However, the Speaker did applaud and nod his head a few times, for example after Biden said, “This is the moment to speak the truth and to bury the lies. Here’s the simple truth. You can’t love your country, only when you win.” Johnson also applauded when Biden said that “political violence has no place in America.”Johnson had urged his fellow Republicans to respect the decorum of the event and to refrain from the disruptions that had occurred in recent years. He partially succeeded at keeping his colleagues under control, but Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene broke the rules and wore a red MAGA hat and red jacket and rudely yelled out a couple of times. Members of Congress showed up sporting everything from Swarovski crystals to coordinated white and blue suits as lawmakers looked to make a statement. Many female Representatives wore white to commemorate the 19th Amendment, passed by Congress in 1919 granting women the right to vote, as well as for “reproductive rights”. Two Democrats donned Palestinian keffiyehs for pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza.Another group of lawmakers wore outfits in solidarity with foreign allies. Some sported Ukrainian buttons or scarves. Several representatives wore blue to stand in solidarity with the Israeli hostages. Many other House Republicans wore buttons with Laken Riley's name or buttons that said "Stop the Biden border crisis." Laken Riley was a young woman killed by an illegal Mexican border jumper, a migrant from Venezuela. Senators were also looking to make a statement, as some wore “climate stripes”.The view of the podium on TV was one of contrast. On the left of the screen sat the Vice President, who did her best to appear relaxed with a well-practiced face of being on message.I recall former Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a distasteful foil for former President Donald J. Trump, scowling her way through his remarks, then standing up with a flourish to tear up Trump’s printed speech into pieces, like a child in a tantrum.Speaker Johnson did not touch the papers in front of him, and while he sometimes nodded in approval, he applauded President Biden sparingly, notably after Biden said no American soldiers would be on the ground in Ukraine.While Vice President Harris frequently rose to join standing ovations, Johnson stayed in his place. However, at the end of the speech, Mr. Johnson rose to his feet and applauded, shook the president’s hand, and appeared to want to quickly depart that platform.For political junkies, the next great anticipated show will be a Biden-Trump debate, performance, or perhaps a spectacle.Meanwhile without saying a word, Johnson spoke volumes for many.