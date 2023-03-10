Melanie Joly

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly

Testimony became a little testy at the parliamentary committee discussing foreign interference in Canadian elections.

Michael Cooper, Conservative MP for St. Albert-Edmonton pushed back a little at the preening self-congratulatory language aired by Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, as she addressed Chinese interference in the 2021 election.

Michael Cooper M.P.

Michael Cooper, MP for St. Albert-Edmonton

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

