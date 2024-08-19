Opinion

FORSETH: 'Take a number and wait to die' is not a healthcare strategy

Data shows patients are dying on healthcare waitlists
Healthcare in the corridor.... Columnist Paul Forseth deplores the number of Canadians who die every year on waiting lists for life-saving surgery.
Healthcare in the corridor.... Columnist Paul Forseth deplores the number of Canadians who die every year on waiting lists for life-saving surgery.Courtesy Chris Ensing/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
SecondStreet.org study
Canadians die on surgery waiting lists
Dr. Brian Day
Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear Brian Day challenge

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news