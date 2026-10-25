Opinion

FORSETH: The BC Conservatives’ resurgence that saved British Columbia

BC voters reject David Eby’s NDP in favour of accountability.
BC Election
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David Eby
Bc Conservatives
Bc Ndp
Opinion
Opinion Column
Lorne Doerkson
2026 BC election
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Western Standard
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