Opinion

FORSETH: The Liberals... it's all over now!

Even Liberal MPs, sensing they can't win in 2025, have had enough of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Even Liberal MPs, sensing they can't win in 2025, have had enough of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Courtesy Craiyon.com
Loading content, please wait...
Toronto St. Paul byelection
No Liberals left to command respect
Liberal MPs disillusioned

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news