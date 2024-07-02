FORSETH: The Liberals... it's all over now!

Many Liberal MPs are tired and stressed out. They have lived in a political world of mixed messages. They’ve been immersed in a fantasy world of pious statements about their enterprise, but the myths have worn thin. Constituents are giving them a very different message. Liberal MPs are now waking up to the horror that the malarkey they have been fed is not true. The inner core of the government is corrupt and hypocritical. Leadership does not follow what MPs are required to do. Many Liberal MPs are rattled and desperately want some leadership change for their future but don't know what to do now. The voters have repudiated them, and MPs feel they are at sea without a compass. In the past, there always seemed to be a cover story for their many scandals. The legacy media was managed with slick talking points and payoffs, and Liberal MPs could get by. Voters would soon forgot the rotten stuff. However, this time uncontrolled spending and wasteful corrupt ways has caught up. Given the electoral loss of the traditional stronghold of Toronto-St Paul's, the dark-looking polls were finally confirmed at the ballot box and can no longer be denied. Because of the results, every Liberal-held riding in Canada is now in play. For the Grits, it is not going to get any better. The public has caught on to the imposter leader and is also experiencing the devastating social consequences of wrong policies that the Conservatives predicted would fail. It is simple. Voters are hurting and angry. They know that Liberal reliance on the NDP has given Canada an awful government that aligns with the NDP-bent ideas based on the politics of envy and resentment.Some Liberal MPs and former ones say they want a new leader to solve their problems. There is now what I call a 'sedition caucus' of perhaps 20 or more MPs who are politically gasping as they realize they will not be MPs after the next election. As reality sinks in, some MPs will stay in public denial while privately working out their post-MP career options. Many will just not run in the next election. In some ridings, the Liberals will have to appoint token candidates just to have a name on the ballot paper. Who wants to run for a disgraced losing outfit?And why do Canadians feel so badly? Decent, hard-working young people have lost hope that they will ever get a good job, buy a house, and raise a family. The cost of everything seems entirely out of control. Worse, the common decency of Canadian society appears to have evaporated. The social contract seems broken. Many voters have a deep sense of grievance about the world they live in. Those from marginalized backgrounds no longer trust incumbent parties to do what's needed to keep them safe, secure and optimistic. There's a sense of powerlessness pervading much of Canada, and young voters believe success is a function of forces outside their control.The gap between promise and fulfillment is growing for those needing help to afford stable housing. Where the economic action is, those communities are unaffordable, as shown in Toronto and Vancouver. The numbers no longer work for those worried about securing a rewarding career while paying for their education. Personal debt loads are increasing for graduates in all sectors.The social contract isn't just about financial security. The cancel culture and the ongoing outrage about 'fairness' have seemingly everyone yelling and protesting, and no one is listening. There is nothing civil about 'civil society'.For those who have been led to worry about climate change, the contrast between the stories and the possibilities of government action is disconnected. Why vote for a party that makes pious claims about climate change while not revealing what can and cannot be done?The misguided government responses to COVID-19 greatly impacted the youngest in society. Child and youth mental health problems doubled. The youth missed life-defining moments and social, educational, and economic opportunities. The social contract worked somewhat for those already comfortable, but the future seems bleak for those outside the privileged, especially a disproportionate number of young people. Some think the whole life game is rigged.If the Liberals want to win back young voters, they must clean house. They must admit past mistakes and give the nation reason to believe better times are ahead. Canada needs to repair the broken social contract that the NDP-Liberals have dissipated.When desperate Liberals spout resentments, it is no wonder thinking people abandon them. Why would anyone choose to support a Party that lies about the others? The Liberals posted an audacious slanderous computer ad in June 2024, and said in part:“Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives are trying to take us backwards. While Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team are working to make life more affordable, so every Canadian has a fair shot, Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives are busy hanging out with far-right extremists and trying to roll back our progress at every opportunity.”This Liberal nonsense is enough to turn the stomach.Canadian governments create scandals, but Justin Trudeau's government nevertheless stands out as the heavyweight of misconduct. Trudeau remains the only Prime Minister found to have violated the 'Conflict of Interest Act,' and Canada attained the distinction of having scandals that have achieved widespread mention in the foreign media. When Canada’s Ethics Commissioner ended his term earlier this year, he noted that he had been forced to investigate Liberal ministers more than two dozen times since 2018.There was the SNC-Lavalin affair, Aga Khan, We Charity, groping, blackface, and the Chinese interference scandal. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki was compromised by the prime minister to interfere in the unfolding of the Nova Scotia ‘massacre’s investigation’ for the explicit purpose of obtaining cover for a planned Liberal gun ban. It was wrongful pressure of a justice process for political gain.Cabinet ministers kept handing sole-sourced contracts to friends. Then, a cabinet minister's sister-in-law was hired as Ethics Commissioner. Martine Richard happened to be the sister-in-law of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.Who can forget ArriveCan? It was a discriminatory offensive 'app’ that the government spent much more money on than was reasonable and somehow managed to cost $54 million. It prevented nothing and was a complete waste.Operatives from China helped elect Liberals.The whole ugly scenario is like the Mulroney-Campbell story of 1993. A leadership change could not rescue terrible polls. They went from majority government down to just two seats. So why put Canada through the agony? The Liberals are due for some applied realism instead of their fantasy factory. Recall that the Liberals were in trouble before Justin Trudeau came along. There has been a downward trend in the 2006, 2008, and 2011 elections. There was the marijuana blip election of 2015, then downward again. There is no reason to believe the party's trouble will end with Trudeau's departure. If Trudeau will stick around (and he will) and take the loss, they should let him.