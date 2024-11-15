FORSETH: The near miss of November 5

Kamala Harris raised and spent a billion dollars in her losing presidential campaign. She also left behind a stunning $20 million debt.Canadians cannot relate to how money has wrecked the great U.S. democracy. To put it in perspective, a full Canadian national election costs less than the contest in the State of California, highlighting the exorbitant scale of U.S. political spending.It's important to note that Harris's billion doesn't even include the millions spent by House Representative Candidates and Senatorial Candidates. The scale of this fundraising is truly staggering.Now, Vice President Kamala Harris is urgently appealing to tired donors for more money for her 'fight fund.' In a new fundraising email, the Harris HQ wrote, 'Is there anything we can say to convince you to make a contribution to support the Harris Fight Fund program today?'The memo from the Harris Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee authorized by Harris for President and the Democratic National Committee, said the money will help fund races that have yet to be decided. However, with campaign ads over, it raises questions about their future plans. Could they be preparing for many expensive lawsuits, potentially misusing funds and lacking transparency in their financial strategy?In the Democratic Party request, they appear to concede that the party is a shambles. “First and foremost, we want to acknowledge the fear, confusion, and sadness many of you are feeling at this moment,” the note said, asking for a minimum of $50.It added: "But what if we told you that there are U.S. Senate and House races that are either too close to call or within the margin of recounts or certain legal challenges? What if we told you that they all need our help to get across the finish line? What if we told you that your support today will help ensure we succeed and count every vote in these final races?" So, could they buy some votes and change the results with just a little more money?In her concession speech, Harris indicated that she plans to continue battling President-elect Donald Trump but first, she will have to pay off her embarrassing debt and build a base to support her efforts.The financial numbers tell us two undeniable things. First, lefties (NDP-Liberal) are always bad with other people’s money. Second, donations represent firm political approval beyond the ballot box. People voted with both their pocketbook and the ballot. Therefore, the popular vote was not a fluke or aberration.Much has been written about why Trump was chosen. However, stepping back from the electoral media fog, voters apparently made their choice by assessing policy over personality.Additionally, the emotional meltdown by too many Democrats on shameful display on social media, reveals how self-deluded and narcissistic some had become. Their manufactured Trump delusion syndrome boomeranged.And in Canada, what should we take note of?Canada faces a changing international trade regime, stressed strategic military realities and the consequences of our own financial mismanagement. And, it does not seem ready, nor does it have the appropriate national leadership, to protect itself against the unpredictability of a new Trump administration.