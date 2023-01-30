Trudeau at COP 26

Flanked by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, Prime Minister Trudeau speaks at the UN COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, U.K. on November 1st, 2021. Former MP Paul Forseth comments that climate change is more religion than science, and government policies informed by it are both ineffective and ruining the economy.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

Voters have to understand how the political left is not for you. They are rather about a false cause, and they will do nearly anything to pursue their erroneous beliefs, as they override your rights and privilege.

There are many examples that I have cited in my past opinion columns. (Look them up under my name in the Search section.)

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

(4) comments

Resolute
Resolute

Eastern Canadians wont get smarter, they will always vote in their false idols. The smart ones come west, and I hope they stay smart, and don't ONTARIOFORNICATE us. There is only one solution and that's take our ball home and leave this distinctly self -abusive relationship.

PersonOne
PersonOne

It was time in 2020. I hope his horrible performance will influence voters this time around.

Paul S
Paul S

If Trudeau is voted into power again in the election, by the east.... Then it's time for Alberta to leave Canada.

guest310
guest310

We need eastern voters on board, can we count on them, don't know.

