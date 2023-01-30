Voters have to understand how the political left is not for you. They are rather about a false cause, and they will do nearly anything to pursue their erroneous beliefs, as they override your rights and privilege.
There are many examples that I have cited in my past opinion columns. (Look them up under my name in the Search section.)
Meanwhile, here are some new samples of NDP-Liberal governance rot.
In the last two years, federal departments and agencies spent a total of $39 million to hire contractors to redact and hide records sought by the public under the Access to Information and Privacy Act. For example, The National Gallery of Canada paid a private consultant more than $126,000, just to censor documents requested by the public — documents which the public has a legal right to have.
Then there is the usual nonsense about the climate crisis. It takes about 15 litres of diesel fuel to plant and harvest an acre of wheat. No manufacturer makes battery electric farm equipment that has the heft to eplace diesel-driven farm equipment. We need oil to produce food, and there is no replacement on the horizon.
The loony left needs a basic education as to where the essentials of life come from. Food doesn't come from a store:The bananas I bought yesterday at Save-on-Foods did not fall from the sky, but got there via a complex supply chain from Ecuador South America, made possible at every stage only by oil. And electricity doesn't come from a wall socket.
The context for the debate about reducing Canada's emissions is based on the big lie. Canada is estimated to be responsible for 1.6% of total global emissions. Alberta’s oil industry is estimated to be responsible for maybe 9 to 10% of Canada's total or about 0.016% of total global emissions. All of Canada could sink into the sea, and the industrial change to the planet would not affect the global climate one bit.
However, by expanding our natural resources of oil and gas and exporting them around the world, Canada could help the big emitters replace their inefficient fuels with cleaner Canadian petroleum products. Rather than paying harsh dictatorships for oil and financing their existence — Russia’s Putin comes to mind — Canada could make a positive difference to reduce CO2 emissions worldwide. However, Trudeau said there was no business case for such sensible efforts.
We experience the same-old, same-old problems with no real solutions. Healthcare is very sick. Inflation is burning through our wallets. Crime is spreading misery. Addicts are dying by the thousands and the homeless are in desperate need. An old one-bedroom rental suite is $2,000 plus. The common denominator for this is the Canadian political left.
Parliament is now back in session and the dark plans of the government have been revealed in a document that admits the consequences of “Just Transition." An 81-page briefing document of the Minister of Natural Resources conceded that pursuing the unwise carbon-neutral economy will have a hurtful economic impact across regions creating labour market disaster, mostly in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Canadians recognize that a gradual energy transition is underway, but it will remain peripheral to national economic activity until there are scientific breakthroughs for cheap reliable energy, which does not presently exist.
Justin Trudeau has destroyed Canada’s hope of becoming an energy superpower with the religious-like fanaticism of global warming, by pursuing the political bragging rights of becoming a “net zero” country, which is not presently possible. Consequently, he rejected Japan’s request for natural gas supplies due to the leftie ideology, so Japan signed a deal with the dictatorship of Brunei instead. Trudeau then sermonized about moving aggressively towards decarbonization.
This example tells the story of the government’s general beliefs toward energy policy. They lie about being a “reliable supplier of energy,” while simultaneously scuppering the development of energy infrastructure. They single out the oil-and-gas sector with more stringent emissions targets than other industries, and pass by opportunities to boost exports. It's all based on erroneous environmental religion that is not scientifically supported.
To soften the blow on the families who will inevitably be put out of work because of their climate initiatives, and also to keep safe the NDP supply-and-confidence deal, the Liberals are contemplating a welfare scheme to transition thousands of workers into the so-called “green economy”.
A view of history says that while governments can put ideological beliefs ahead of the national interest in the short term, it doesn’t last. The Just Transition will most certainly become unjust for thousands of Canadians. Canada must resist these fools and send them packing at the next election.
Alberta’s 'Alberta Sovereignty Act' may be a hope of protecting the province's oil and gas sectors from federal overreach. Also, the recent 'Saskatchewan First Act' confirms the province's autonomy and jurisdiction over its natural resources.
Canada needs to wake up and make a serious determination at the ballot box and ensure that it is Justin Trudeau who is transitioned out of his job.
(4) comments
Eastern Canadians wont get smarter, they will always vote in their false idols. The smart ones come west, and I hope they stay smart, and don't ONTARIOFORNICATE us. There is only one solution and that's take our ball home and leave this distinctly self -abusive relationship.
It was time in 2020. I hope his horrible performance will influence voters this time around.
If Trudeau is voted into power again in the election, by the east.... Then it's time for Alberta to leave Canada.
We need eastern voters on board, can we count on them, don't know.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.