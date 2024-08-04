Opinion

FORSETH: Too many, too soon... half the country calls for immigration slow down

The Bank of Canada warns high volume of immigrants driving up cost of rent... in some provinces, more than half those polled think it's time to slow down the number of new arrivals
The Bank of Canada warns high volume of immigrants driving up cost of rent... in some provinces, more than half those polled think it's time to slow down the number of new arrivalsCBC
Loading content, please wait...
rapid rise in immigration
many Canadians alarmed by rapid rise in new arrivals

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news