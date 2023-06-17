Bill C-50 was introduced on June 15, 2023. There will likely be no debate on it until September but it could easily be passed by Christmas, if the government persists and their support deal with the NDP holds.
This bill is further evidence that the Liberals are pursuing their assault on Alberta oilpatch workers, as the wording admits that they plan to coerce many to be out of work, as they aggressively try to shut down the oil and gas industry. Since the labour consequences of their assault would be significant, they are constructing a framework where they can pay workers to leave the industry and also entice workers to change by offering training. They are setting up a bureaucratic regime to deliver both enticements and coercion.
It is part of this bonkers government plan to sacrifice Canada to fulfill its Paris Accord promises about climate change, and support its fantasy law that it passed in 2021. (The Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act became law on June 29, 2021.)
That act reads like a science fiction novel. It is pompous and disingenuous and based on the most dubious assumption, that Canadians can change the climate. The hubris of this government is unbelievable. It is the height of arrogance to claim that any amount of carbon tax or carbon capture technology will alter the climate. There is no scientific evidence for it.
The ultimate 'net zero' state that is touted by the Liberals will not affect climate change, not one bit. Money and plans should go into adaptive strategies to deal with climate realities.
Adaptation and accommodation are the first steps recommended by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC.) There is nothing the Liberals propose that will alter the climate. Remember that CO2 is not pollution but rather vital for our survival on the planet, as we would have no food without it. Any politician who puts CO2 together with "pollution" in a speech, is either ignorant or malevolent.
Bill C-50 reveals how devious are the Liberals and this latest piece of legislation is full of political bafflegab.
It says: "An Act respecting accountability, transparency and engagement to support the creation of sustainable jobs for workers and economic growth in a net-zero economy. Short Title 'Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act.'
This enactment establishes an accountability, transparency and engagement framework to facilitate and promote economic growth, the creation of sustainable jobs and support for workers and communities in Canada in the shift to a net-zero economy. Accordingly, the enactment
(a) provides that the Governor in Council may designate a Minister for the purposes of the Act as well as specified Ministers;
(b) establishes a Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council to provide the Minister and the specified Ministers, through a process of social dialogue, with independent advice with respect to measures to foster the creation of sustainable jobs, measures to support workers, communities and regions in the shift to a net-zero economy and matters referred to it by the Minister;
(c) requires the tabling of a Sustainable Jobs Action Plan in each House of Parliament every five years;
(d) provides for the establishment of a Sustainable Jobs Secretariat to support the implementation of the Act; and
(e) provides for a review of the Act within 10 years of its coming into force and by the end of each subsequent period of 10 years.
Purpose: The purpose of this Act is to facilitate and promote economic growth, the creation of sustainable jobs and support for workers and communities in Canada in the shift to a net-zero economy through a framework to ensure transparency, accountability, engagement and action by relevant federal entities, including those focused — at the national and regional level — on matters such as skills development, the labour market, rights at work, economic development and emissions reduction."
Nevertheless, Canadians know that the government led by Justin Trudeau has low popularity and trust in its claims. It is not believed in its excuses around inaction over China's interference in Canadian political affairs, its claims of a good strategy for public safety concerning its new gun control laws, its mistaken belief that a carbon tax can affect climate or that its monstrous national debt creation is not a problem. Canada's exasperation arises from the reality of what the federal Liberals claim, compared to what the public observes in results.
To address the Liberal’s performance credibility problem, the federal government can take many steps to improve.
1. Re-examine policies and adopt a more evidence-based approach: The federal government should continue to research and evaluate policies, programs, and strategies to ensure that they are based on sound evidence and best practices, rather than erroneous leftist ideology. Canadians need a straightforward government that will ensure that programs are effective in achieving their intended outcomes. Balance the budget.
2. Engaging in more meaningful consultation and dialogue with Canadians. The federal government should engage in legitimate consultation and dialogue with citizens to ensure that their opinions, concerns and feedback are incorporated into policy design and implementation. Stop trolling for community supporters for what has already been decided.
3. Improving transparency and ensuring accountability: The federal government should continue to prioritize transparency and accountability by making data and information accessible to the public, by being open about failures and successes, and by establishing metrics and targets for measuring progress. The present “freedom of information” commitment is scandalously ignored.
4. Demonstrating a commitment to results: The federal government should demonstrate a genuine commitment to achieving results by setting clear and achievable objectives, tracking progress regularly, and being open to adjusting policies and strategies as needed to achieve better outcomes.
Canadians don’t care as much about political party brand, as they do about what personally affects them. They want an honest government that knows how to get results.
For example, in healthcare, about one out of every five of us cannot access a doctor. We have millions on wait lists trying to see a specialist, and some provinces have to send cancer patients south to the USA to get care from the private US healthcare system. In healthcare, it is a lack of good results.
The same thing is happening in housing. Canadians are facing the highest housing prices and the highest average rents. Much housing supply has been promised by the Liberals, but only a fraction has been built.
Regarding crime, our streets are less safe today than when the Liberals were first elected in November 2015. After years of the Liberals, we’ve got untreated mental health and addiction issues spiralling out of control, with tent encampments everywhere.
There is the very reckless decriminalization program that has decriminalized drugs like heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl without any guardrails, to the point where we don’t have restrictions on open drug use in parks, playgrounds and beaches.
The bottom line is that the results from this government are very poor. We have to have people with backgrounds and competencies in the private sector that know how to get big things done and know how to manage large, complex organizations, which government is.
Instead of pursuing bragging rights at international climate conferences by attacking Canadian workers while claiming a “net -zero” plan, a measurable results administration should prevail. These are just a few of the steps that the federal government can take to address its credibility problem and to work towards rebuilding trust and confidence with Canadians.
