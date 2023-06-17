Trudeau in Edmonton

Bill C-50 was introduced on June 15, 2023. There will likely be no debate on it until September but it could easily be passed by Christmas, if the government persists and their support deal with the NDP holds.

This bill is further evidence that the Liberals are pursuing their assault on Alberta oilpatch workers, as the wording admits that they plan to coerce many to be out of work, as they aggressively try to shut down the oil and gas industry. Since the labour consequences of their assault would be significant, they are constructing a framework where they can pay workers to leave the industry and also entice workers to change by offering training. They are setting up a bureaucratic regime to deliver both enticements and coercion.

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

