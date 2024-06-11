FORSETH: Why won't the Liberals stand up for Canada?

Yes, foreign interference in the Canadian Parliament is real. There have been separate reviews over foreign interference in Canadian elections. First was the Independent Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference (the David Johnston whitewash.) Second came the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency, which revealed agencies in a complete muddle, producing failed results. Third is the ongoing Foreign Interference Commission chaired by Judge Marie-Josée Hogue, which tabled an interim report on May 03, 2024. However, the report of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, submitted to the Prime Minister on March 22, 2024, and then the sanitized redacted version tabled in Parliament in June 2024, is the document that has caused the great brouhaha.On June 10, 2024, the Bloc Quebecois Party used their allotted “Opposition Day” in Parliament to propose a motion that the terms of reference of the Hogue inquiry be expanded to include startling allegations that federal politicians “wittingly” participated in foreign interference schemes over the last five years.The government was embarrassed to vote for the motion even though, during the parliamentary debate, it was self-righteous and defensive against the Conservatives' debating points about national trust and administrative transparency.Foreign interference by individuals from China, Russia and India has occurred in several elections. I also notice that the Liberal government has done everything it could over the past years to protect itself politically from the revelations, as it is clear the Liberal Party benefitted electorally from the externally inspired activity. The MP's report says foreign states conduct sophisticated and pervasive foreign interference, explicitly targeting Canada's democratic processes and institutions. This interference occurred before, during and after elections and at all government levels. China and India are the most active perpetrators.In 2018, the government knew that the reforms implemented under the ‘Plan to Protect Democracy’ were insufficient to address foreign interference in democratic processes and institutions. However, it has yet to implement an adequate response. This, despite a significant body of intelligence reporting, policy work, public consultations, and having been called to action by the MPs Committee.The government needs a practical approach to engaging with the Canadian public and government agencies. While it has increased engagement with some Parliamentarians, political parties, and electoral candidates, it has failed to implement a comprehensive plan.The government is not responsible for addressing internal political party administration vulnerabilities, such as candidate nomination processes. The Liberal Party is accountable for its internal process of nominating and running candidates. The Liberal Party as an organization is not the government.The public deserves to know more. It wants to know the MPs who wrongly benefited from foreign intervention during their elections. It is also of significant public interest to have the rumoured "treasonous activity" fully exposed. It is a matter of political reputation and for judgment by the voter.Foreign meddling is not new. We recall that it was the significant business of the global 'Cold War'. The Western powers, led by the USA, meddled everywhere to mitigate against aggressive Soviet agent activities in many emerging democracies. It was the great post-war world-wide competition.And it's not always our enemies. I remember the American operatives who came to Canada and disrupted the public meetings of the Diefenbaker election campaign in 1963. Since President Kennedy desired a Liberal victory, he lent Lou Harris, his pollster, to work for the Liberals. Consequently, Liberal Lester Pearson formed a minority government with the support of the NDP. Sadly, it all sounds so familiar.There are legal procedural fairness issues and due process requirements for dealing with illegalities by individuals. There is a difference between “intelligence” and “evidence”. However, at the broad political level, I conclude that the government has not provided the administrative leadership required to defend Canada over the past years.MPs take an oath when claiming their seat in the House of Commons. “I, [name], do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles the Third, King of Canada, his heirs and successors. So help me God.” The Oath means to defend the Constitution and all laws and act ethically worthy of the Office. That is why rumours of "treason” have been raised by MPs about some of their colleagues, who may have colluded with foreign governments to the detriment of Canada. Such disloyalty breaches the oath and disqualifies the office holder.The Liberals were very uncomfortable during the June 10 debate and tried to spread the cloud of suspicion. However, political parties can internally ensure that “compromised” MPs do not sit in the respective party caucus. They can carefully screen who is permitted to run in an election for their party and even disallow questionable local nomination meetings. A candidate must have an official authorization letter from the party leader to run in an election on behalf of a party and under their banner.We know a few Liberals were compromised during their nomination process and election campaigns, with the Liberal Party's knowledge. Yet, the party took no corrective action and tried to hide the facts during and after the elections. However, the additional allegation that some elected MPs actively and 'wittingly' colluded with foreign governments, sounds like treasonous behavior and a violation of their sworn Oath.Foreign interference is an ever-present reality not just in Canada but around the world. The Canadian Public Service agencies try to respond to it, whether or not an election is underway. Foreign interference is like international crime organizations. They are always present, and methods and objectives evolve. While the government has some ways to address it, eradicating it is likely impossible. Nevertheless, there is no excuse not to take every measure possible to fight against it, especially within the administrative rules of political parties and the laws for neutral Elections Canada.I conclude that foreign interference targeted the 2019 and 2021 general Elections. Foreign interference undermined the integrity of the electoral process, as some candidates were illegitimate and also broke Election Canada rules about foreign money and foreign assistance during their local campaigns. No, the electoral difference of very few seats that were improperly won did not affect which Party came into power in 2019 or 2021. But, foreign interference nevertheless impacted the broader electoral ecosystem. Interference impacts Canadians' right to have their electoral processes and democratic institutions free from covert influence and their right to vote freely and in an informed manner. Foreign interference undermines public confidence in Canadian Democracy. This government has failed to defend Canada.